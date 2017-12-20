Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Dec 20.

MAS warns bitcoin investors to act with 'extreme caution'



Noting that the recent surge in the prices of cryptocurrencies is driven by speculation, MAS warned that cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and investors ''should be aware that they run the risk of losing all their capital''. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



"MAS is concerned that members of the public may be attracted to invest in cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, due to the recent escalation in their prices," the authority said in an advisory.

Due to rules mixup, US House must re-vote on tax Bill



US Vice-President Mike Pence (centre) walks to the House chamber before the vote. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The US House of Representatives must vote again on a tax plan it just passed because minor elements of the Bill failed to comply with Senate rules, Republican leadership said.

High-tech sensors protect Singapore's new electricity supply tunnels



Robots, or automatic inspection vehicles (AIVs), traversing the length of the 40-km tunnels, will look out for changes in the colour of the concrete walls, a warning sign for water leaks. ST PHOTO: JOSE HONG



Singapore's new electricity supply tunnels have the latest high-tech sensors to detect water seepage, fires and infiltration that could harm the electricity network.

'Living lab' pre-school at Temasek Poly to close down



Play@TP adopts an inquiry-based approach so children can explore topics of their interest rather than fixed lessons. PHOTO: GIN TAY FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



A pre-school for those studying early childhood at Temasek Polytechnic to observe and practise teaching will stop operating next year, to some parents' disappointment.

Simei resident lines up 7 fridges along HDB corridor to frosty reception from neighbour



A resident said this was not the first time her neighbour had cluttered the walkway outside their units. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The refrigerators belong to the female boss of a moving company who said she had moved the fridges to the corridor temporarily as there was a hole in the ceiling of her warehouse.

AirAsia, Firefly uniforms too revealing: KL lawmakers



Lawmakers said that the "eye-catching" fitted outfits do not reflect the status of Islam as the official religion of Malaysia. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/AIRASIA



Two Malaysian ruling party lawmakers have chided home-grown airlines AirAsia and Firefly for dressing their stewardesses in uniforms that are "too revealing".

Concern over proposed Films Act change



The proposed change will allow IMDA officers to enter and inspect a property without a warrant when investigating breaches of the Films Act. PHOTO: ST FILE



A petition against a proposed change to the Films Act, which will expand the powers of Infocomm Media Development Authority officers, has attracted nearly 400 signatures, many from the arts community.

Latest Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia 'bears hallmarks' of Iran arms attacks: US



Customers at a coffee shop look at a cloud of smoke in the sky after a loud boom in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. PHOTO: NYTIMES



US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia "bears all the hallmarks of previous attacks using Iranian-provided weapons" as she pushed the UN Security Council to act.

The price of K-pop perfection



SHINee singer Kim Jong Hyun (above), better known as Jonghyun, was found unconscious on Monday in a rented apartment. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. PHOTO: AFP



The sudden death of boyband SHINee member Kim Jong Hyun casts the spotlight on the pressures in the K-pop industry.

Professional wrestler John Cena punches above his weight in Mandarin



John Cena said he "started wanting to learn Mandarin to get our global company to be a true global company".



Cena, who voices the titular character in the animated film, Ferdinand, is serious about learning the language.

