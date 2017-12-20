Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Dec 20.
MAS warns bitcoin investors to act with 'extreme caution'
"MAS is concerned that members of the public may be attracted to invest in cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, due to the recent escalation in their prices," the authority said in an advisory.
Due to rules mixup, US House must re-vote on tax Bill
The US House of Representatives must vote again on a tax plan it just passed because minor elements of the Bill failed to comply with Senate rules, Republican leadership said.
High-tech sensors protect Singapore's new electricity supply tunnels
Singapore's new electricity supply tunnels have the latest high-tech sensors to detect water seepage, fires and infiltration that could harm the electricity network.
'Living lab' pre-school at Temasek Poly to close down
A pre-school for those studying early childhood at Temasek Polytechnic to observe and practise teaching will stop operating next year, to some parents' disappointment.
Simei resident lines up 7 fridges along HDB corridor to frosty reception from neighbour
The refrigerators belong to the female boss of a moving company who said she had moved the fridges to the corridor temporarily as there was a hole in the ceiling of her warehouse.
AirAsia, Firefly uniforms too revealing: KL lawmakers
Two Malaysian ruling party lawmakers have chided home-grown airlines AirAsia and Firefly for dressing their stewardesses in uniforms that are "too revealing".
Concern over proposed Films Act change
A petition against a proposed change to the Films Act, which will expand the powers of Infocomm Media Development Authority officers, has attracted nearly 400 signatures, many from the arts community.
Latest Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia 'bears hallmarks' of Iran arms attacks: US
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia "bears all the hallmarks of previous attacks using Iranian-provided weapons" as she pushed the UN Security Council to act.
The price of K-pop perfection
The sudden death of boyband SHINee member Kim Jong Hyun casts the spotlight on the pressures in the K-pop industry.
Professional wrestler John Cena punches above his weight in Mandarin
Cena, who voices the titular character in the animated film, Ferdinand, is serious about learning the language.