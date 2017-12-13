Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, Dec 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, Dec 13 .

1. More e-scooter users caught riding on the roads

On average, 40 personal mobility device (PMD) users - mainly electric scooter riders - have been caught every month between January and November for riding on the roads.

2. US slaps terror charges on accused Times Square bomber

Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi and self-described supporter of ISIS, was also charged with bombing a public place, destruction of property by means of explosive and use of a destructive device.

3. Times Square attack: Lucky escape for Singaporean family on holiday

A Singaporean family holidaying in New York City would have been at Times Square during the time of the bomb attack on Monday if not for a change of plans.

4. Youth focus a key goal in S-League revival plan

The most significant change confirmed by the FAS mandates that each of the six local clubs should have at least six players under the age of 23 in their squads.

5. Exercise just the tonic to perk up seniors

Strength training programme to be open to more people aged 55 and above.

6. Going the distance to pick up damaged bicycles

One user has taken it upon himself to help operators and authorities clear the streets of damaged bikes.

7. Vending machines well worth a browse

From cellphone chargers, powerbanks and Singapore Press Holdings magazines to Brand's essence of chicken, hair wax and sanitary pads, a vending machine cluster at Singapore Polytechnic has it all.

8. Bitcoin ATM machines crash as price of cryptocurrency soars

As bitcoin surged past US$16,000 last week, the network could not keep up with the breathless demand and two ATM machines selling the cryptocurrency in Singapore crashed.

9. Women take up main roles in The Last Jedi

Like the other newer movies in the Star Wars franchise, The Last Jedi looks set to continue the trend of giving women and non-white characters more prominent speaking roles.

10. Local games put to the test

Local developers venture into the virtual realm, with two VR titles headlining this year's Made-in-Singapore games. The Straits Times looks at five local games of interest.

