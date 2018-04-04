Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, April 4.
Woman suspect dead, 3 hurt in shooting at YouTube's California headquarters
The shooter apparently committed suicide after gunshots erupted at YouTube’s offices, sparking a panicked escape by employees and a massive police response.
Cabinet reshuffle the next item on Singapore's political calendar
Now that Parliament has taken its mid-term break, MPs and political observers say key 4G leaders are likely to be tested with changes in portfolios.
52 staff accounts at four Singapore universities breached by Iranian hackers
The nine Iranians allegedly responsible for the attacks have been charged in the US for attempting to hack into 144 US and 176 foreign universities across 21 countries.
34,000 active private-hire car drivers yet to take vocational licence course or pass test
They will have another three months - until the end of June to do so - failing which they will have to stop driving for fares.
Major private player Parkway Pantai group to plug into national database of medical records
Singapore's largest private healthcare player has a network of hospitals, clinics and labs that sees about 600,000 patients a year.
Donald Trump says he will use military to protect US-Mexico border
The US President told reporters he would use military forces to protect the nation's southern border until there is a border wall and "proper security" in place.
PM Najib and Mahathir agree on one thing at least: Don't mess with Malaysia's rendang!
A Masterchef UK episode has united the two rivals in defending a Malaysian chef, whose chicken rendang was criticised for not being "crispy enough".
Spotify valued at US$26.6 billion in Wall Street debut
Making its highly anticipated debut, the music streaming company's stock opened at US$165.90 (S$218) before falling to close at US$149.60.
Singapore makes it to the World Cup…. in Fifa Online 3!
Singapore's three-man eSports side, Team Flash, won the East Asian Champions Cup Spring 2018 and US$108,000 (S$142,000).
Football: Ronaldo magic fires Real Madrid past 10-man Juventus in Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals in a 3-0 win at Juventus for the quarter-final first leg takes him to 14 goals in this season's competition.