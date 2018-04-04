Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 4

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, April 4.

Woman suspect dead, 3 hurt in shooting at YouTube's California headquarters



Police said three people had been hospitalised with gunshot injuries following the shooting in the city of San Bruno, and that a female suspect was found dead at the scene. PHOTO: REUTERS



The shooter apparently committed suicide after gunshots erupted at YouTube’s offices, sparking a panicked escape by employees and a massive police response.

Cabinet reshuffle the next item on Singapore's political calendar



Clockwise from top left: Chan Chun Sing, Grace Fu, Heng Swee Keat, S. Iswaran, Desmond Lee, Lawrence Wong, Josephine Teo, Ong Ye Kung, Ng Chee Meng and Masagos Zulkifli. PHOTOS: ST FILE



Now that Parliament has taken its mid-term break, MPs and political observers say key 4G leaders are likely to be tested with changes in portfolios.

52 staff accounts at four Singapore universities breached by Iranian hackers



There was a breach of 52 staff accounts across (clockwise from top left) Nanyang Technological University (NTU), National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD). PHOTOS: ST FILE



The nine Iranians allegedly responsible for the attacks have been charged in the US for attempting to hack into 144 US and 176 foreign universities across 21 countries.

34,000 active private-hire car drivers yet to take vocational licence course or pass test



With the phasing in of a new vocational licensing regime for the private-hire industry, these 34,000 drivers were among those given a one-year grace period by the Land Transport Authority to continue providing chauffeur services. PHOTO: ST FILE



They will have another three months - until the end of June to do so - failing which they will have to stop driving for fares.

Major private player Parkway Pantai group to plug into national database of medical records



Parkway Pantai's network of hospitals, clinics and labs sees about 600,000 patients a year. PHOTO: PARKWAY LIFE REIT



Singapore's largest private healthcare player has a network of hospitals, clinics and labs that sees about 600,000 patients a year.

Donald Trump says he will use military to protect US-Mexico border



Trump (above) told reporters he had discussed the idea with US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis. PHOTO: REUTERS



The US President told reporters he would use military forces to protect the nation's southern border until there is a border wall and "proper security" in place.

PM Najib and Mahathir agree on one thing at least: Don't mess with Malaysia's rendang!



Dr Mahathir Mohamad (left) and PM Najib Razak defended the Malaysian chef who was eliminated from the quarter-finals of MasterChef UK. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP



A Masterchef UK episode has united the two rivals in defending a Malaysian chef, whose chicken rendang was criticised for not being "crispy enough".

Spotify valued at US$26.6 billion in Wall Street debut



A price update is given on shares of Spotify before the company's direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. PHOTO: REUTERS



Making its highly anticipated debut, the music streaming company's stock opened at US$165.90 (S$218) before falling to close at US$149.60.

Singapore makes it to the World Cup…. in Fifa Online 3!



Singapore's three-man eSports side, Team Flash, won the East Asian Champions Cup Spring 2018, the largest international tournament for the Fifa Online 3 game, qualifying them for the eWorld Cup in June. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 3 SINGAPORE



Singapore's three-man eSports side, Team Flash, won the East Asian Champions Cup Spring 2018 and US$108,000 (S$142,000).

Football: Ronaldo magic fires Real Madrid past 10-man Juventus in Champions League



Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second goal with a sensational overhead bicycle kick. PHOTO: REUTERS



Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals in a 3-0 win at Juventus for the quarter-final first leg takes him to 14 goals in this season's competition.

