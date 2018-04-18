Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, April 18.
SMRT's Desmond Kuek stepping down, expected to be replaced by former chief of defence force Neo Kian Hong
Mr Kuek is stepping down after 5½ years at the helm, with a formal announcement of the change to be made as early as Wednesday.
Donald Trump says US and North Korea had direct 'high level' talks
Five locations are under consideration for his planned summit with the North's leader Kim Jong Un, Mr Trump revealed after meeting with Japan PM Shinzo Abe.
Thum Ping Tjin must expect to be questioned, says Charles Chong in response to open letter by academics
Mr Chong, who chairs the Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods, said Dr Thum's written submission "is not an academic dissertation but a political piece".
O-level cheating trial: Student knew about cheating plan only on morning of exam
Tuition centre principal Poh Yuan Nie (centre) told the student she had "something to help" him in his exam - by attaching communication devices to his body.
Tanker collision in Singapore waters results in butane leak, situation contained: MPA
The Singapore-registered LPG tanker Crystal Sunrise had collided with the west-bound Greece-registered Astro Saturn about one nautical mile south of Tuas Extension.
Caltex pump attendant urges netizens to stop harassing driver
The elderly attendant said the whole incident was a misunderstanding and that he feels it is not necessary for netizens to harass the driver.
Sabah emerges as key swing state in Malaysia election
Political analysts believe that Mr Shafie Apdal, a former Umno vice-president and rural development minister, has a chance of overthrowing the Umno-led state government.
Southwest Airlines jet engine blows out in flight, killing woman passenger
The cabin suddenly lost pressure when engine debris pierced the window, said one passenger. Seven others suffered minor injuries.
Chemical inspectors enter Syria’s Douma amid concerns for probe of alleged gas attack
France and the US have questioned the purpose of the mission, given it is highly likely that evidence and essential elements have disappeared from the site.
Football: Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid confirmed for International Champions Cup Singapore leg
Atletico will play Arsenal in the opening match on July 26, followed by Arsenal versus PSG (July 28) and PSG vs Atletico (July 30).