Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, April 11.

Seletar Airport's new passenger terminal takes shape, slated to open before end-2018



The construction of the new passenger facility, which will have a section dedicated to serving business aviation passengers, is part of a renewal of Seletar Airport which started in 2008. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The $50 million facility will be able to handle up to 700,000 passengers a year - more than 26 times the number the airport handles in an average year.

Donald Trump praises speech by China's Xi Jinping at Boao Forum, easing trade tensions



Trump and China's Xi leaving a business leaders event in Beijing in November 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Mr Xi had pledged to open China's banking and auto manufacturing sectors - the first move to defuse a burgeoning trade war between the two nations.

PM Lee Hsien Loong, Chinese President Xi Jinping express support for open global trading order at Boao meeting



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that any trade dispute should be resolved within the World Trade Organisation framework. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



PM Lee also delivered a speech at the Boao conference on trade tensions between the US and China, and why China should uphold openness and multilateralism.

Malaysians in Singapore upset Polling Day is on a weekday, many make plans to return to vote in election



Malaysians living in Singapore, South Thailand and Kalimantan, Indonesia are not allowed to vote by post and must return to Malaysia to cast their vote on Polling Day. PHOTO: ST FILE



With at least 400,000 Malaysians working here, coach tickets to Malaysian cities sold out in hours and Facebook carpooling groups sprang to life.

Generation Grit: Through cancer's long shadow, she saw survival as a second chance at life



Nur Diyana Abdul Aziz was stricken by ovarian cancer in 2013, just five years after her mother, Noraidah Amin, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



As a teenager, Nur Diyana Abdul Aziz, watched her mother battle cancer. Five years later, the 21-year-old had her own cancer battle to fight.

Inspection fees rise by 10% as Government tightens vehicle emission standards



From April 1, 2018, cars registered from 2014 will be subject to the "High Idle Emission Test", which requires the engine to be revved above 2,500rpm when measuring what comes out of the tailpipe. PHOTO: ST FILE



From April 1, cars registered from 2014 will be subject to the so-called "High Idle Emission Test", which is said to be more reflective of real-world emissions.

US is in 'arms race' with Russia on data security, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg tells lawmakers



Zuckerberg listens to opening statements at the hearing. PHOTO: REUTERS



He told a Senate hearing that Facebook is in a fight against Russia-sponsored groups trying to use the social network to manipulate elections and public opinion.

FBI probe into Trump's lawyer seeks records about 2 women who had alleged affairs with US president



The FBI was looking for information related to adult-film star Stormy Daniels (left) and former Playboy model Karen McDougal (right) who have said they had sexual relationships with US President Trump. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE



A source said the FBI was looking for information on payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Acres finds and frees dolphin caught in fish net at Bedok Jetty



VIDEO: ACRES



The rescue operation, which removed a total of 8kg of fish net and line material, lasted more than an hour. The dolphin had lacerations on its body.

Football: Salah and Firmino send Liverpool into Champions League last four



Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring his team's second goal. PHOTO: AFP



A 2-1 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium earned Liverpool a 5-1 aggregate win and a spot in the semi-finals alongside Roma, who stunned Barcelona.

