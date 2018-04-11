Top stories from The Straits Times on Wednesday, April 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Wednesday, April 11.
Seletar Airport's new passenger terminal takes shape, slated to open before end-2018
The $50 million facility will be able to handle up to 700,000 passengers a year - more than 26 times the number the airport handles in an average year.
Donald Trump praises speech by China's Xi Jinping at Boao Forum, easing trade tensions
Mr Xi had pledged to open China's banking and auto manufacturing sectors - the first move to defuse a burgeoning trade war between the two nations.
PM Lee Hsien Loong, Chinese President Xi Jinping express support for open global trading order at Boao meeting
PM Lee also delivered a speech at the Boao conference on trade tensions between the US and China, and why China should uphold openness and multilateralism.
Malaysians in Singapore upset Polling Day is on a weekday, many make plans to return to vote in election
With at least 400,000 Malaysians working here, coach tickets to Malaysian cities sold out in hours and Facebook carpooling groups sprang to life.
Generation Grit: Through cancer's long shadow, she saw survival as a second chance at life
As a teenager, Nur Diyana Abdul Aziz, watched her mother battle cancer. Five years later, the 21-year-old had her own cancer battle to fight.
Inspection fees rise by 10% as Government tightens vehicle emission standards
From April 1, cars registered from 2014 will be subject to the so-called "High Idle Emission Test", which is said to be more reflective of real-world emissions.
US is in 'arms race' with Russia on data security, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg tells lawmakers
He told a Senate hearing that Facebook is in a fight against Russia-sponsored groups trying to use the social network to manipulate elections and public opinion.
FBI probe into Trump's lawyer seeks records about 2 women who had alleged affairs with US president
A source said the FBI was looking for information on payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
Acres finds and frees dolphin caught in fish net at Bedok Jetty
The rescue operation, which removed a total of 8kg of fish net and line material, lasted more than an hour. The dolphin had lacerations on its body.
Football: Salah and Firmino send Liverpool into Champions League last four
A 2-1 victory against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium earned Liverpool a 5-1 aggregate win and a spot in the semi-finals alongside Roma, who stunned Barcelona.