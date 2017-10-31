Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Oct 31.
Changi Airport's Terminal 4 opens for business; smooth operations for first arriving and departing flights
Changi Airport's newest terminal - T4 - started its first day of operations early Tuesday morning, marking a critical milestone in Singapore's aviation history.
The Marina Bay floating platform will be developed into a permanent space to commemorate national service, and become the primary venue for future National Day Parades, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday.
There will be continuity regardless of who becomes next PM, says Chan Chun Sing
No matter who becomes the next prime minister from the team of fourth generation leaders, there will be "business continuity" in Singapore, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing said on Monday.
Off-peak perks likely to ease rail crowds, say experts
Giving subsidies to commuters travelling throughout the MRT network during the morning off-peak period is likely to be an effective move to ease peak-hour crowds, said experts.
Donald Trump goes to Asia: What to look out for
US President Donald Trump will make his maiden visit to Asia from Nov 3 to 14, making stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. The Straits Times' foreign correspondents give a heads up on what to look out for, in each leg of his visit.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, 3rd pleads guilty
Federal investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 US election charged President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and another aide, Rick Gates, with money laundering on Monday. A third ex-Trump adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty in early October to lying to the FBI.
The Pines will not return to Stevens Road site; members to move to Laguna golf club and resort
The club management said in a letter seen by The Straits Times on Monday that the decision was made after it could not secure a club lease at its former site at 30, Stevens Road.
Man wakes up to wife screaming, 1.5m-long snake trying to eat pet bird in Pasir Ris home
"My wife just came back from her night shift and our domestic worker realised there was a snake wrapped around the bird cage," said Mr Melvin Yap.
World record set at Tanjong Pagar Terminal to mark 'end of an era' of port operations there
The lion head display measures 128 sq m, is made up of 359 containers, and took 15 hours to complete. A certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records was officially presented to PSA at the terminal.
South Korean actor Kim Joo Hyuk killed in traffic accident in Gangnam
Kim, who is known for television dramas including Lovers in Prague, was driving alone in a black Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicle when he hit a Hyundai sedan car in front of him.