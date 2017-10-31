Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Oct 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Oct 31.

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 opens for business; smooth operations for first arriving and departing flights



Passengers from Cathay Pacific CX659 from Hong Kong, the first flight to arrive at Terminal 4, were greeted with orchids and welcomed by airport staff. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Changi Airport's newest terminal - T4 - started its first day of operations early Tuesday morning, marking a critical milestone in Singapore's aviation history.

READ MORE HERE





The floating platform, which has hosted multiple NDPs including this year's edition, can seat 27,000 spectators. PHOTO: ST FILE

Marina Bay floating platform to be renamed NS Square, be primary venue for NDP

The Marina Bay floating platform will be developed into a permanent space to commemorate national service, and become the primary venue for future National Day Parades, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

There will be continuity regardless of who becomes next PM, says Chan Chun Sing



The frontrunners to take over from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong include (from left) Chan Chun Sing, Heng Swee Keat and Ong Ye Kung. PHOTO: ST FILE



No matter who becomes the next prime minister from the team of fourth generation leaders, there will be "business continuity" in Singapore, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing said on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Off-peak perks likely to ease rail crowds, say experts



Transport experts said the new scheme has a better chance of getting people to travel earlier than the existing free pre-peak period initiative, which is only for city area stations. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Giving subsidies to commuters travelling throughout the MRT network during the morning off-peak period is likely to be an effective move to ease peak-hour crowds, said experts.

READ MORE HERE

Donald Trump goes to Asia: What to look out for



President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, departing from Hamburg, Germany, in July. PHOTO: REUTERS



US President Donald Trump will make his maiden visit to Asia from Nov 3 to 14, making stops in Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. The Straits Times' foreign correspondents give a heads up on what to look out for, in each leg of his visit.

READ MORE HERE

Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, 3rd pleads guilty



Former Trump 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former campaign official Rick Gates appear in front of US Magistrate Deborah A. Robinson in US Federal Court in Washington, US on Oct 30, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



Federal investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 US election charged President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and another aide, Rick Gates, with money laundering on Monday. A third ex-Trump adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty in early October to lying to the FBI.

READ MORE HERE

The Pines will not return to Stevens Road site; members to move to Laguna golf club and resort



The Novotel and Mercure hotels are currently on the site formerly occupied by The Pines. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The club management said in a letter seen by The Straits Times on Monday that the decision was made after it could not secure a club lease at its former site at 30, Stevens Road.

READ MORE HERE

Man wakes up to wife screaming, 1.5m-long snake trying to eat pet bird in Pasir Ris home



Mr Melvin Yap's wife returned home on the morning of Oct 30 to this sight. PHOTO: MELVIN YAP



"My wife just came back from her night shift and our domestic worker realised there was a snake wrapped around the bird cage," said Mr Melvin Yap.

READ MORE HERE

World record set at Tanjong Pagar Terminal to mark 'end of an era' of port operations there



PSA achieved a first-ever Guinness World Records Title for the Largest Shipping Container Image with a Lion Head formation at Tanjong Pagar Terminal, made up of 359 containers. PHOTO: PSA



The lion head display measures 128 sq m, is made up of 359 containers, and took 15 hours to complete. A certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records was officially presented to PSA at the terminal.

READ MORE HERE

South Korean actor Kim Joo Hyuk killed in traffic accident in Gangnam



Kim Joo Hyuk's vehicle overturned and caught fire. He was sent to Konkuk University Hospital, but eventually succumbed to his injuries. PHOTO: SBS



Kim, who is known for television dramas including Lovers in Prague, was driving alone in a black Mercedes-Benz sports utility vehicle when he hit a Hyundai sedan car in front of him.

READ MORE HERE