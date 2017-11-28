Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Nov 28.
Australia police arrest man accused of New Year attack plan
The 20-year-old man is suspected of planning a New Year's Eve attack in Melbourne.
Priority for MOE kindergartens: Experts worry about pressure at K1 stage
With Ministry of Education kindergartens expected to become more popular - now that their children will get priority in Primary 1 admission - experts are concerned that this could lead to more pressure at K1 registration.
SMRT sacks eight over falsification of records in wake of tunnel flooding
A total of 13 employees - several holding senior managerial posts - have been held responsible, the company said.
Airlines offer alternative destinations for Bali travellers as Mount Agung erupts
Airlines have offered alternatives for travellers bound for Indonesia's Bali island after Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport, also known as Denpasar International Airport, closed due to the eruption of Mount Agung.
Couple pleads guilty to torturing friend who died after 8 months of abuse
Nearly every day for months, a 31-year-old woman physically abused a friend who lived with her, to "punish" her for lying and other purported misdeeds.
From blind date to Botswana's stars, Prince Harry charts love for US actress Meghan Markle
Just four weeks after a blind date with US actress Meghan Markle that left him "beautifully surprised", Britain's Prince Harry took his wife-to-be on a trip to Botswana to camp under the stars in his tent.
Help at hand for credit card purchases gone wrong
Dance instructor Cosmas Hoo paid $2,500 to renew his California Fitness membership just before the gym closed abruptly last year. Despite his efforts, the 24-year-old has not been able to get his money back.
Singapore arts groups celebrate 25 years and more
Singapore's performing arts scene is maturing. The Straits Times speaks to long-running art groups about renewal, staying relevant and challenges ahead.
Billionaire's son Kuok Meng Ru keeps mum about Rolling Stone buy-out
He recently made the news for announcing plans to buy out iconic American pop-culture magazine Rolling Stone, but Mr Kuok Meng Ru, a 29-year-old Singapore permanent resident, is keeping mum about whether the deal has been done.
Football: Albirex Niigata sweep three of the major S-League awards at inaugural FAS Nite
On and off the pitch, Albirex Niigata have swept almost everything before them in Singapore football.