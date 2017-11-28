Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Nov 28.

Australia police arrest man accused of New Year attack plan



Police said the threat to Melbourne, Australia's second most populous city "has been contained". PHOTO: REUTERS



The 20-year-old man is suspected of planning a New Year's Eve attack in Melbourne.

Priority for MOE kindergartens: Experts worry about pressure at K1 stage



By 2023, MOE plans to run 50 kindergartens, all of which will be based in primary schools. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



With Ministry of Education kindergartens expected to become more popular - now that their children will get priority in Primary 1 admission - experts are concerned that this could lead to more pressure at K1 registration.

SMRT sacks eight over falsification of records in wake of tunnel flooding



An unprecedented flooding of train tunnels crippled a large section of the North-South Line on Oct 7 and 8, 2017.PHOTO: ST READER



A total of 13 employees - several holding senior managerial posts - have been held responsible, the company said.

Airlines offer alternative destinations for Bali travellers as Mount Agung erupts



Passengers stranded at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport on Nov 27, 2017, after their flights were cancelled due to the eruption of Mount Agung. PHOTO: REUTERS



Airlines have offered alternatives for travellers bound for Indonesia's Bali island after Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport, also known as Denpasar International Airport, closed due to the eruption of Mount Agung.

Couple pleads guilty to torturing friend who died after 8 months of abuse



Tan Hui Zhen and her husband, Pua Hak Chuan, were arrested for the murder of Annie Ee Yu Lian on April 13, 2015. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



Nearly every day for months, a 31-year-old woman physically abused a friend who lived with her, to "punish" her for lying and other purported misdeeds.

From blind date to Botswana's stars, Prince Harry charts love for US actress Meghan Markle



Britain's Prince Harry sits with actress Meghan Markle to watch a wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sept 25, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



Just four weeks after a blind date with US actress Meghan Markle that left him "beautifully surprised", Britain's Prince Harry took his wife-to-be on a trip to Botswana to camp under the stars in his tent.

Help at hand for credit card purchases gone wrong



Case has launched a guide to help credit card users cancel a charge if a purchase has gone wrong. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



Dance instructor Cosmas Hoo paid $2,500 to renew his California Fitness membership just before the gym closed abruptly last year. Despite his efforts, the 24-year-old has not been able to get his money back.

Singapore arts groups celebrate 25 years and more



Making up the expanded team at Teater Ekamatra, which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, are (from far left) resident designer Akbar Syadiq, associate artist Munah Bagharib, company manager Erny Melissa, artistic director Fared Jainal, company director Shaza Ishak and associate artists Irfan Kasban, Ruby Jayaseelan and Eric Lee. PHOTO: TEATER EKAMATRA



Singapore's performing arts scene is maturing. The Straits Times speaks to long-running art groups about renewal, staying relevant and challenges ahead.

Billionaire's son Kuok Meng Ru keeps mum about Rolling Stone buy-out



Kuok Meng Ru recently made the news for announcing plans to buy out iconic American pop-culture magazine Rolling Stone, but is keeping mum about whether the deal has been done. PHOTO: ST FILE



He recently made the news for announcing plans to buy out iconic American pop-culture magazine Rolling Stone, but Mr Kuok Meng Ru, a 29-year-old Singapore permanent resident, is keeping mum about whether the deal has been done.

Football: Albirex Niigata sweep three of the major S-League awards at inaugural FAS Nite



From left: Hazzuwan Halim, Huzaifah Aziz, Tsubasa Sano, Kento Nagasaki and Kazuaki Yoshinaga after receiving their trophies at the inaugural Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Nite at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre yesterday.ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



On and off the pitch, Albirex Niigata have swept almost everything before them in Singapore football.

