Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Nov 21.

Video: US declares North Korea a state sponsor of terror, triggering sanctions

President Donald Trump said the Treasury Department will announce more sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Experts expect GST hike within a few years



Shoppers in Orchard Road at the junction near Takashimaya. PHOTO: ST FILE



Economists and tax experts expect the goods and services tax to go up within the next few years, with an announcement expected as soon as Budget 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention



An ambulance was dispatched to Tanah Merah MRT station (pictured in a file photo) after a train was hit by lightning on Nov 20, 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE



Trains on surface lines are occasionally struck by lightning, but operator SMRT has said that occupants are protected and are unlikely to be injured in such an event.

READ MORE HERE

Family 'shattered' after wife's death in bus collision



Mr Ronald Low said at the wake of his wife Huang Luyang (above) yesterday that he is worried about how to raise his children after her death. They have two sons aged one and four. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Last Friday, Ms Huang Luyang, 38, was going to U Stars Supermarket at Block 330, Anchorvale Street, to start her 3pm shift when she was fatally hit by an SBS Transit bus.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Army appeals for calm as Mugabe faces impeachment test

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe came under increasing pressure to quit as his ruling party said it would move to impeach him and the army revealed his likely successor would soon return to the country.

READ MORE HERE

Firefighters roped in for cardiac first aid



Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics performing CPR at a media demonstration of new intervention techniques. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



From next year, fire trucks may be seen racing ahead of ambulances to help victims of cardiac arrest.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Joint exercise marks deeper Singapore-Indonesia defence ties

Under heavy enemy fire, more than 400 Singapore and Indonesian troops fought together, storming and capturing a series of buildings and clearing the area for two Leopard tanks to roll in.

READ MORE HERE

Research project captures industries of old



Mr Chong, 68, wearing his old Rollei uniform and holding a Rollei 35 compact camera which he helped assemble in the past, in a photo taken last Friday. Mr Chong's experience working at the company, which built its own factory in Kampong Chai Chee, is being documented in a heritage research project. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The project, called Theatres Of History And Memory: Industrial Heritage Of 20th Century Singapore, covers Singapore's industries between the 1900s and 1980s.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Maids who write prose and poetry



Rea Macc, 34, a domestic helper from the Philippines, who read her work at a Singapore Writers Festival event. She has been writing poetry since high school. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



When domestic worker Rolinda Espanola read an article about a fellow Filipina being starved by her employers about two years ago, rage filled her.

READ MORE HERE

Public art for play: Five new art installations in Jurong



Mr Lim Chin Hock and his son, Yu Da (above), are intrigued by artist Lim Soo Ngee's JTC Wind Chamber, whose pipes can be used as speaking and listening tubes. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



The history of Jurong is the theme of this season's Arts In Your Neighbourhood, which features five specially commissioned works of art.

READ MORE HERE