Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Nov 21.
Video: US declares North Korea a state sponsor of terror, triggering sanctions
President Donald Trump said the Treasury Department will announce more sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday.
Experts expect GST hike within a few years
Economists and tax experts expect the goods and services tax to go up within the next few years, with an announcement expected as soon as Budget 2018.
Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
Trains on surface lines are occasionally struck by lightning, but operator SMRT has said that occupants are protected and are unlikely to be injured in such an event.
Family 'shattered' after wife's death in bus collision
Last Friday, Ms Huang Luyang, 38, was going to U Stars Supermarket at Block 330, Anchorvale Street, to start her 3pm shift when she was fatally hit by an SBS Transit bus.
Video: Army appeals for calm as Mugabe faces impeachment test
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe came under increasing pressure to quit as his ruling party said it would move to impeach him and the army revealed his likely successor would soon return to the country.
Firefighters roped in for cardiac first aid
From next year, fire trucks may be seen racing ahead of ambulances to help victims of cardiac arrest.
Video: Joint exercise marks deeper Singapore-Indonesia defence ties
Under heavy enemy fire, more than 400 Singapore and Indonesian troops fought together, storming and capturing a series of buildings and clearing the area for two Leopard tanks to roll in.
Research project captures industries of old
The project, called Theatres Of History And Memory: Industrial Heritage Of 20th Century Singapore, covers Singapore's industries between the 1900s and 1980s.
Video: Maids who write prose and poetry
When domestic worker Rolinda Espanola read an article about a fellow Filipina being starved by her employers about two years ago, rage filled her.
Public art for play: Five new art installations in Jurong
The history of Jurong is the theme of this season's Arts In Your Neighbourhood, which features five specially commissioned works of art.