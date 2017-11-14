Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Nov 14.
Asean seeks greater resolve to tackle security challenges
The threats of terrorism, the North Korea crisis and maritime tensions loomed large for leaders of Asean's 10 nations and key partners as they began a series of meetings and called for greater resolve to address these challenges.
Desperate search for quake survivors on Iraq-Iran border
Authorities are bracing themselves for the death toll of more than 400 to go up as rescuers dig through devastated buildings.
No new Filipino workers for at least three weeks: Philippine government
Some employers here hiring new domestic workers may be left high and dry for at least the next three weeks, as the Philippine government has suspended the processing of exit permits for Filipinos hoping to work overseas.
Pritam Singh tipped to be next WP chief
Workers' Party assistant secretary-general Pritam Singh, 41, looks set to take over from party chief Low Thia Khiang next year, a move that may usher in a more assertive stance by the WP.
Arts House sets out sequence of events leading to cancellation of launch of The Phantom Of Oxley Castle
The Arts House has set out the sequence of events leading to the cancellation of the launch of a children's book at its premises, contradicting what the publisher had claimed happened.
Sprinklers spraying water 'like a waterfall' inside Parkway Parade
Shoppers at Parkway Parade shopping centre were startled when water started gushing from sprinklers at the third floor on Monday afternoon, drenching some customers and damaging equipment at a roadshow.
More children hurt in road accidents in first half of 2017
A total of 132 children aged 12 and below were injured in road traffic accidents in the first half of this year, up from 128 in the same period last year.
Dangers of deep vein thrombosis: Don’t let blood clot in vein go untreated
Left untreated, more than 50 per cent of the patients with deep vein thrombosis will get pulmonary embolism.
Football: Four-time champions Italy fail to reach World Cup as Sweden go through
Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Sweden who booked a place in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win on Monday.
Impressionist masterpieces to go on show at National Gallery Singapore
More than 60 Impressionist masterpieces from the Musee d'Orsay in Paris will go on show on Thursday at the Colours Of Impressionism exhibition, part of the Century Of Light showcase at the National Gallery Singapore.