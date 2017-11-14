Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Nov 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Nov 14.

Asean seeks greater resolve to tackle security challenges



Asean leaders pose for a family photo during the 20th Asean-China Summit in Manila. PHOTO: REUTERS



The threats of terrorism, the North Korea crisis and maritime tensions loomed large for leaders of Asean's 10 nations and key partners as they began a series of meetings and called for greater resolve to address these challenges.

Desperate search for quake survivors on Iraq-Iran border

Authorities are bracing themselves for the death toll of more than 400 to go up as rescuers dig through devastated buildings.

No new Filipino workers for at least three weeks: Philippine government



The Philippine Department of Labour and Employment said that the suspension would last until Dec 1. PHOTO: ST FILE



Some employers here hiring new domestic workers may be left high and dry for at least the next three weeks, as the Philippine government has suspended the processing of exit permits for Filipinos hoping to work overseas.

Pritam Singh tipped to be next WP chief



Workers' Party MP Pritam Singh at his Meet-the-People Session in Jalan Damai last night. He has taken on a higher profile than other MPs of late. He was made assistant secretary-general, and chairs the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council and the WP 60th anniversary committee. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Workers' Party assistant secretary-general Pritam Singh, 41, looks set to take over from party chief Low Thia Khiang next year, a move that may usher in a more assertive stance by the WP.

Arts House sets out sequence of events leading to cancellation of launch of The Phantom Of Oxley Castle



The title and storyline of The Phantom Of Oxley Castle bring to mind the 38 Oxley Road saga and Lee family feud. PHOTO: LOCALBOOKS.SG



The Arts House has set out the sequence of events leading to the cancellation of the launch of a children's book at its premises, contradicting what the publisher had claimed happened.

Sprinklers spraying water 'like a waterfall' inside Parkway Parade

Shoppers at Parkway Parade shopping centre were startled when water started gushing from sprinklers at the third floor on Monday afternoon, drenching some customers and damaging equipment at a roadshow.

More children hurt in road accidents in first half of 2017



Primary school pupils taking part in the 37th Shell Traffic Games at the Road Safety Community Park yesterday. Three educational videos to teach children road safety were also launched. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



A total of 132 children aged 12 and below were injured in road traffic accidents in the first half of this year, up from 128 in the same period last year.

Dangers of deep vein thrombosis: Don’t let blood clot in vein go untreated



Ms Samantha Ng was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in 2012, when she was pregnant with her first child. Pregnancy, hormone replacement therapy and oral contraceptives are well-known factors for DVT. To prevent new clots from forming, Ms Ng had to inject herself with a blood thinning medication. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Left untreated, more than 50 per cent of the patients with deep vein thrombosis will get pulmonary embolism.

Football: Four-time champions Italy fail to reach World Cup as Sweden go through



Italy’s Stephan El Shaarawy in action with Sweden’s Sebastian Larsson at the 2018 World Cup Qualifications in San Siro, Milan, Italy on Nov 13, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after being held to a 0-0 draw at home to Sweden who booked a place in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win on Monday.

Impressionist masterpieces to go on show at National Gallery Singapore



Visitors admiring the painting, Cleopatra by Juan Luna at the National Gallery's Century Of Light exhibition. ST PHOTO: MOHD KHALID BABA



More than 60 Impressionist masterpieces from the Musee d'Orsay in Paris will go on show on Thursday at the Colours Of Impressionism exhibition, part of the Century Of Light showcase at the National Gallery Singapore.

