Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, March 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, March 27.
Uber staff on paid leave following acquisition, Grab says it will try to rehire them
Ride-hailing firm Grab will try to offer positions to all Uber staff in the region, a spokesman for the Singapore-based firm said.
US, EU announce biggest expulsion of Russian diplomats since Cold War
US President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians, including 12 spies, from the United States and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle over a nerve agent attack earlier this month in Britain.
Diseases linked to smoking kill 6 people daily
Deadly puffs of smoke are claiming innocent lives in Singapore.
Li Shengwu's application to quash court order dismissed with costs
Mr Li had applied to the court to set aside a court order that allowed the AGC to serve him court papers in Massachusetts in the United States, where he works.
When toys pose a danger to children
A seemingly harmless plastic ball with colourful rubber knobs and a simple device that you flick to trigger a spin are among the toys that have been recalled from shelves because of the danger they pose to young children.
More Singaporeans are gambling: Survey
More Singaporeans are trying their luck at games such as 4D and Toto, according to the latest survey by the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Foreign workers lauded for helping out after crash
When Ms Justina Tan heard the sound of a horn followed by a deafening crash from her Ang Mo Kio Housing Board flat last Saturday night, she rushed out to the corridor to see two people lying on the road below.
MHA investigating foreign Christian preacher's comments that online site claims was anti-Islamic
The Ministry of Home Affairs is investigating claims that an American speaker invited to preach at a Christian conference here made statements about Islam that could undermine religious harmony in Singapore.
Why ElderShield is not bad for the young
The proposal by the ElderShield Review Committee in January to make the policy mandatory is raising eyebrows, especially among the younger generation who not only share a disdain towards the name but also detest mandatory spending that cuts their pay cheque.
Pangdemonium's Dragonflies bags four awards at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards
Pangdemonium productions won four awards this year, including Production of the Year, for Dragonflies, a play about climate change and refugees, staged at the Singapore International Festival of Arts 2017.