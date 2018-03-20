Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, March 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, March 20.

Parliament: Video-recorded interviews, other changes to criminal justice system approved



Video-recording of statements taken from suspects will be introduced in phases, starting with the interviews of suspects of certain rape offences, Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah told Parliament on Monday.

READ MORE HERE

Uber halts self-driving car tests after death of pedestrian in Arizona



A woman crossing a street was killed by an Uber self-driving sport utility vehicle in Arizona, police said, prompting the ride services company to suspend its autonomous vehicle programme.

READ MORE HERE

Man who snatched police officer's revolver and fired three shots gets life term in jail, caning



Muhammad Iskandar Sa'at had snatched the officer's revolver and fired three rounds during a scuffle at the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in Yishun on June 20, 2015, as he tried to escape from custody.

READ MORE HERE

Cheaper durians now, thanks to hot weather in Malaysia leading to bumper crop



Prices have fallen by as much as 40 per cent within a month.

READ MORE HERE

10,000 steps: Magic number or marketing ruse?



Experts remain divided on this oft-touted health mantra, but they agree it's a good way to get people moving.

READ MORE HERE

LTA says it will release findings on how initial tests for the Cross Island MRT Line have affected wildlife



Nature groups were worried that the activities - and the potential tunnelling of the 50km line under the nature reserve - will cause damage to Singapore's largest treasure trove of wildlife.

READ MORE HERE

Trump preparing to hit China with US$60 billion in annual tariffs by Friday



US President Donald Trump is preparing to impose a package of US$60 billion (S$79 billion) in annual tariffs against China, following through on a long-time threat that he says will punish China for intellectual property infringement and create more American jobs.

READ MORE HERE

Listening to former US president Obama in person was 10 times better than seeing a pop star: Generation Grit millennial



Entrepreneur Delane Lim and trainee teacher Wong Zi Heng had been extended an invitation by Bank of Singapore's chief executive Bahren Shaari to hear Mr Obama speak at the Shangri-la Hotel Island Ballroom.

READ MORE HERE

Life, death and everything in between: Tough themes in The Studios season



Actress Siti Khalijah Zainal re-visits a ground-breaking role after 12 years and Karen Tan plays more than a dozen characters on stage in The Studios season at the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay.

READ MORE HERE

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon joins New York governor race



Cynthia Nixon, the US actress who shot to international fame as workaholic lawyer Miranda on Sex and the City, unveiled a progressive platform championing greater equality and eschewing big business.

READ MORE HERE