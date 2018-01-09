Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Jan 9.

South Korea to push for family reunions during rare talks with North in Panmunjom



A couple stands in front of a military fence at the Imjingak peace park near the Demilitarized Zone DMZ dividing the two Koreas at the border city of Paju on Jan 8, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



The two estranged neighbours are slated to meet for the first time in two years - at 10am (9am Singapore time) on Tuesday - at the truce village of Panmunjom on the South Korean side of the border.

Flash floods hit eastern Singapore: How much rain fell where, when and why?



ST GRAPHICS



Heavy thundery showers on Monday morning caused flash floods in several parts of eastern Singapore. Here’s an in-depth look at what caused the flooding.

Parliament: MOH studying option of separate fund for children with rare diseases



Straits Times correspondent Amelia Teng, 29, with her one-year-old son Christopher and husband, Geoffrey Toi, 33. The cheapest option of the lifelong medication needed for Christopher costs $5,000 a month and the drug has to be procured from Australia. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Senior Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat told Parliament the fund is one of several options that the Ministry of Health is studying, as it reviews how to better support children with such diseases and their families.

Missteps well accounted for but questions remain



The first issue involved a syndicate filing fake skills development claims worth a total of $40 million. PHOTO: ST FILE



A new year and a new Parliament sitting saw shortcomings of the past - including fake SkillsFuture claims worth $40 million and the Keppel corruption scandal - dredged up and placed under fresh scrutiny.

17 men arrested for taking fuel from Shell, $3.05 million in cash seized



The men are suspected of misappropriating fuel from Shell's Pulau Bukom manufacturing site. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The men, aged between 30 and 63, are suspected of misappropriating fuel from Shell's Pulau Bukom manufacturing site. Shell Singapore had lodged a report in August last year.

Malaysian PM Najib to attend leaders' retreat in Singapore on Jan 15



Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak walks beside his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) general assembly in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Dec 7, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Najib and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong are expected to discuss the construction of two rail links between the two countries during the eighth Singapore-Malaysia leaders' retreat from Jan 15 to 16.

Weekend heatwave makes Sydney hottest city on earth



Sunburnt fans (above) watching a cricket match between Australia and England that went ahead in Sydney on Jan 7 despite the heat. PHOTO: AFP



A recent run of almost unbearable heat saw Sydney endure temperatures as high as 47.3 deg C on Sunday - the hottest in the Australian city since 1939.

VIDEO: New tech for old folk to live at home safely



(From left) Madam Sitee Marnoor, Madam Leck Peow Joo and Mr Albert Koh.



While ageing is often associated with a decrease in independence, new technology is helping the elderly cope better with challenges. Here's a look at the experiences of three seniors.

Curators tell stories through their exhibits



Clockwise from top left: Ms Mishelle Lim, Ms Nalina Gopal, Ms Tan Huism and Ms Clarissa Chikiamco.



Peek behind the scenes and find out how curators put together exhibitions, from blockbuster shows to niche displays.

Taiwan's popular flame-grilled beef cubes arrive in Singapore, with first outlet to open on Jan 20



Co-owners Sean Lee (left) and Cheo Tian Feng are opening Huoyanshaiziniu, which sells flamed, diced beef cubes, on Jan 20. PHOTO: SEAN LEE



Two young Singaporeans are opening Huoyanshaiziniu - a "self-made brand" inspired by the street food favourite in Taiwan - at the basement of Plaza Singapura.

