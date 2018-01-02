Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Jan 2.

Workplace deaths fall to 13-year low



A construction worker on a building site near Paya Lebar Road. PHOTO: ST FILE



Fewer workers lost their lives in accidents last year, as workplace deaths dipped to a 13-year lowamid an ambitious push to halve the current fatality rate.

READ MORE HERE

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat to deliver Budget 2018 on Feb 19



Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will deliver the 2018 Budget on Feb 19. PHOTO: ST FILE



It is expected to draw much attention, coming after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said last November that taxes are set to go up as government spending increases.

READ MORE HERE

2 Singaporeans killed in motorbike crash in Thailand



Miss Vanalyn Png, the second Singaporean involved in a horror motorcycle accident in Thailand on New Year's Eve, died from her injuries just past midnight on Jan 1. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/VANALYN MITCHEL PNG, KITSADA TAMMARACH



While the motorcyclist died after being thrown off the vehicle on New Year's Eve, the pillion rider died in hospital. The Singapore-registered motorcycle is believed to have skidded on the wet road.

READ MORE HERE

Agencies beef up measures to curb abuse of public schemes



The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) building.PHOTO: ST FILE



Government agencies are tightening their processes and stepping up enforcement following a series of scams involving public incentive schemes.

READ MORE HERE

She's all set for her first day of school



Six-year-old Grace is excited about starting primary school. Her parents have prepared her mentally, and a lot of her kindergarten friends are going to the same school. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



When their first child, Gloria, started primary school 11 years ago, Mr Jeffrey Tng, 50, and his wife Marius Chin, 46, were nervous. This year, the couple have things all planned out for their second daughter.

READ MORE HERE

Kim Jong Un 'open to dialogue' with Seoul, better ties



Seoul residents watching a report on Mr Kim Jong Un's New Year's Day speech. He said he will consider sending a delegation to the Winter Olympic Games to be held in South Korea next month. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Kim Jong Un has warned the United States that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk ready for use if North Korea is threatened, but offered an olive branch to South Korea, saying he was "open to dialogue" with Seoul.

READ MORE HERE

Empty nest leads mum to discover a life full of art



Ms Belinda Low, pictured here with one of her mural paintings of samsui women in Kreta Ayer, paints Singapore scenes on public walls. She has painted some 40 murals, many of which are in prominent areas and heritage spaces such as Chinatown, Clarke Quay and Pulau Ubin. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Ms Belinda Low gave her all raising her two sons as she was brought up to think that is what mothers were meant to do.

READ MORE HERE

Prata, laksa, cake? Here are ST readers' first meals of 2018



Here is what some of our readers ate for their first meals of the year. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM/@WONGAHYOKE,@MSPOSHNOSH, @WHEELIE_WONKA, @PE3NA, @JEREMYMONTEIRO, @PENGLOH



Foodies took to Instagram to post their first meals of 2018 on Monday. To join, take a photo of your meal and post it on Instagram and use the hashtags #firstmeal2018 and #stfoodtrending.

READ MORE HERE

More than 100 events for Singapore Art Week



Artist Eunice Lim (centre) is painting a mural of a bookstore in Little India next to one owned by Mr M. Govindasamy (left), who has operated there for about 40 years. PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN, INSTAGRAM/ZAQYM



Art gets personal in the sixth edition of Singapore Art Week, an annual celebration of visual arts which will be held from Jan 17 to 28.

READ MORE HERE

Top Hollywood women launch anti-harassment plan



Actresses (clockwise, from top left) Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman, Meryl Streep and Ashley Judd are among the members of the Time's Up initiative.PHOTOS: AFP/GETTY IMAGES, REUTERS



More than 300 major actresses and female writers, directors, agents and other entertainment executives unveiled an initiative to tackle pervasive sexual harassment in Hollywood and working class jobs across the United States.

READ MORE HERE