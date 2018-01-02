Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Jan 2.
Workplace deaths fall to 13-year low
Fewer workers lost their lives in accidents last year, as workplace deaths dipped to a 13-year lowamid an ambitious push to halve the current fatality rate.
Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat to deliver Budget 2018 on Feb 19
It is expected to draw much attention, coming after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said last November that taxes are set to go up as government spending increases.
2 Singaporeans killed in motorbike crash in Thailand
While the motorcyclist died after being thrown off the vehicle on New Year's Eve, the pillion rider died in hospital. The Singapore-registered motorcycle is believed to have skidded on the wet road.
Agencies beef up measures to curb abuse of public schemes
Government agencies are tightening their processes and stepping up enforcement following a series of scams involving public incentive schemes.
She's all set for her first day of school
When their first child, Gloria, started primary school 11 years ago, Mr Jeffrey Tng, 50, and his wife Marius Chin, 46, were nervous. This year, the couple have things all planned out for their second daughter.
Kim Jong Un 'open to dialogue' with Seoul, better ties
Mr Kim Jong Un has warned the United States that he has a "nuclear button" on his desk ready for use if North Korea is threatened, but offered an olive branch to South Korea, saying he was "open to dialogue" with Seoul.
Empty nest leads mum to discover a life full of art
Ms Belinda Low gave her all raising her two sons as she was brought up to think that is what mothers were meant to do.
Prata, laksa, cake? Here are ST readers' first meals of 2018
Foodies took to Instagram to post their first meals of 2018 on Monday. To join, take a photo of your meal and post it on Instagram and use the hashtags #firstmeal2018 and #stfoodtrending.
More than 100 events for Singapore Art Week
Art gets personal in the sixth edition of Singapore Art Week, an annual celebration of visual arts which will be held from Jan 17 to 28.
Top Hollywood women launch anti-harassment plan
More than 300 major actresses and female writers, directors, agents and other entertainment executives unveiled an initiative to tackle pervasive sexual harassment in Hollywood and working class jobs across the United States.