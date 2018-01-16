Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Jan 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Jan 16.
Wet weather drives up prices of fruits and veggies, but wholesalers say they will absorb costs for now
Too much water and too little sun have led to a 40 per cent drop in local green vegetables such as chye sim, spinach and xiao bai cai. There is also a shortage of cucumbers, long beans, green beans and bitter gourd from Malaysia because of floods there.
Marina One, Duo touted as symbols of strong Singapore-KL ties
In the heart of Singapore's Marina Bay district, a gleaming complex of steel and glass buildings soar 30 storeys high.
Dip in population density, but not in crowded feeling
As Singapore's population growth slowed and the island increased in physical size, population density stagnated last year for the first time in more than a decade.
Jakarta orders probe after walkway collapses
The Indonesian authorities ordered an immediate probe into the stock exchange building in Jakarta after a walkway collapsed in a heap of concrete, metal and glass, injuring dozens.
Patients with chronic ailments can get more services at GP clinics under network scheme
Patients with chronic illnesses will receive more comprehensive treatments with the setting up of new networks that will see private clinics offering additional services, such as nurse counselling and health screening.
Standing LED lamps, hair straighteners need Spring safety mark
Hair straighteners and standing LED lamps are among household appliances that must now be registered with Singapore's safety authority before being put on sale.
Deferred prosecution agreements proposed to take companies to task: Shanmugam
A new legal framework that can grant companies amnesty for certain corporate offences is being proposed in Singapore.
Airbus A380, once the future of aviation, may cease production
Airbus, the European aerospace group that makes the A380 superjumbo, said that it would have to end production of the plane if its only major customer, Emirates, did not order more.
Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at 46
Dolores O'Riordan’s distinctive Irish lilt and yodel helped fuel the Cranberries’ rapid rise in the early 1990s with global hits Linger and Zombie.
Tiong Bahru Air Raid Shelter: Art in a dark, dusty, damp place
Artist Tay Ining, 29, has found the perfect place for a four-part art installation exploring the concept of decay: a damp pre-war air raid shelter in Tiong Bahru.