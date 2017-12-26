Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Dec 26.

VIDEO: More than 30 bodies found as criminal probe announced into Philippines mall fire

Firemen found the bodies of “around” 36 people after a deadly blaze at a shopping mall in the southern Philippines, a fire official said as the government launched a criminal investigation.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Netanyahu praises Guatemalan president for decision to move embassy to Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Guatemala for deciding to move its embassy to Jerusalem, while the Palestinians said the Central American country was "on the wrong side of history".

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Russia bars Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny from running for President

Russian election officials barred the opposition leader from running in next year's presidential election, a widely expected decision that prompted him to call for his supporters to boycott the election and take part in street protests.

READ MORE HERE

QR codes to aid barrier door operation on train platforms in Japan

In a world-first, QR codes are being used in the operation of platform safety barriers at train stations - a development aimed at accelerating the installation of barriers and slashing the hefty cost.

READ MORE HERE

Grab wants to track drivers' habits - even when they are not on the job

Ride-hailing firm Grab is seeking to track its drivers' locations and habits, even when they are not ferrying passengers - raising eyebrows among some industry players and drivers at a time when data breaches are in the news.

READ MORE HERE

50-year-old man arrested over slashing incident at Hougang coffee shop

Infuriated that he was asked to get a cup of ice on his own, a 50-year-old customer took a knife and lashed out at the manager of an Hougang coffee shop.

READ MORE HERE

An order from the first Chinese emperor: Find immortality

New archaeological research has shed fresh light on China's first emperor - creator of the world-famous terracotta army - and his quest for eternal life, state media reported.

READ MORE HERE

Making merry on social media: Organisations and brands use creative ways to say Merry Christmas

Tis' the season to be creative - on social media, that is. Organisations and brands here and abroad took to their Facebook pages, Twitter and Instagram accounts to spread their merry messages.

READ MORE HERE

Anthony Bourdain's Singapore-style hawker food hall project at Manhattan's Pier 57 a no-go

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's ambitious project of opening a Singapore-style hawker food hall on the far west of Manhattan has been canned.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: Taiwanese crane game outlet raises eyebrows with bikini-clad women inside the machines

A new crane game outlet opened in Tainan City earlier this month and its opening gimmick of placing bikini-clad women inside some of its machines has raised some eyebrows.

READ MORE HERE