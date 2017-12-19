Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Dec 19.

VIDEO: At least 6 passengers killed when Amtrak train on new route derails onto highway in Washington state

An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state on its inaugural run on a faster route from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing a number of riders and injuring nearly 100.

VIDEO: Trump's National Security Strategy warns of 'great power competition' with Russia and China

President Donald Trump's first national security strategy envisions a world in which the United States confronts two "revisionist" powers - China and Russia - that are seeking to change the global status quo, often to the detriment of America's interests.

VIDEO: LTA may act against those linked to Joo Koon train collision

Action could still be taken against the parties who were involved in a collision of two MRT trains on Nov 15, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

VIDEO: 27-year-old lead singer of K-pop act SHINee dies

The lead singer of popular Korean pop group SHINee, Kim Jong Hyun, was found dead yesterday in an apparent suicide, sending shock waves through the K-pop world.

VIDEO: Changi welcomes record 60m passengers

Changi Airport welcomed its 60 millionth passenger for this year yesterday, a first for the airport in its 36-year history.

VIDEO: Singaporeans frequent petrol station where attack took place



The Johor Baru petrol station where a driver died after he was attacked by four men on Sunday night is popular with Singaporeans who frequent a hypermarket located diagonally opposite it.

Local firm to lead Esplanade's new theatre project

Singapore firm architects61 will lead the construction of The Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay's new $30 million waterfront theatre, slated to open by 2021.

ezbuy ends services with Taobao

Shoppers here who had used ezbuy's services will either have to shop directly on Taobao, find a new agent to shop on Taobao or switch to the other retailers with whom ezbuy still has dealings.

New ancient religions exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum

A striking, 58cm-tall statue of a lion-headed female wearing a human skin stands out in the centre of the Asian Civilisations Museum's newly opened Ancient Religions collection.

VIDEO: Learn all about Christmas Island's red crabs at new exhibition

A new exhibition at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum at the National University of Singapore sets out to let visitors know that the crustaceans can play a vital role in their habitats.

