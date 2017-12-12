Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Dec 12.
Video: Bangladeshi man in custody after explosion near Times Square, 4 injured: New York police
A Bangladeshi man with a homemade bomb strapped to his body set off an explosion at a New York commuter hub during rush hour on Monday (Dec 11), wounding himself and three others in what New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called an attempted terrorist attack.
Video: Former residents cheer decision to retain parts of Dakota estate
The historic Dakota Crescent housing estate may be slated for redevelopment, but its courtyard, playground and six blocks will be kept.
Local tour agencies monitoring situation in Europe following heavy snowfall
Britain experienced its heaviest snowfall in four years, and over 300 flights were cancelled in Germany's busiest airport in Frankfurt, stranding hundreds of passengers.
Car repairs may be cheaper after lifting of warranty curbs
Come next year, drivers will be able to fix their cars at a workshop of their choice - sometimes at far lower prices - and not worry too much about losing their warranty, the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) said in a statement yesterday.
Video: How Airbus uses virtual reality and 3D printing to help make and sell planes
Picking aircraft seats, carpets and other fittings used to be a tedious task for airline executives who had to plough through different sketches and catalogues, and then imagine the final product.
ezbuy dealing with backlog in orders; addresses Alibaba Group's 'scalping' allegations
ezbuy spokesman said that once the backlogged orders of the previous Taobao "Buy-For-Me" service are fulfilled, all other deliveries and orders for this service will be back to normal.
Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim allegedly molested by fellow passenger during flight
Indian police have filed a sexual assault case against an airline passenger after a 17-year-old Bollywood actress said the male passenger had molested her during a late New Delhi-Mumbai flight.
Chinese rooftopping star dead after fall from 62-storey building
Mr Wu Yongning's step-uncle Feng Shengliang told the media that Mr Wu might have risked his life for the 100,000 yuan (S$20,400) prize money.
Para sports: Swimmer Wong Zhi Wei wins Singapore's first gold at Asian Youth Para Games
Unlike his able-bodied counterparts, looking to the big results screen for confirmation would not have been possible for para-swimmer Wong Zhi Wei when he won the 100m butterfly (S11-S13) race in a personal best time of 1min 9.63sec at the Asian Youth Para Games.
Fantasy romance Shape Of Water leads 2018 Golden Globe nods
Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance The Shape Of Water led the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes on Monday (Dec 11), landing seven nods, including for best drama film, director and actress Sally Hawkins.