Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, Dec 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, Dec 12.

Video: Bangladeshi man in custody after explosion near Times Square, 4 injured: New York police



Police respond to a reported explosion at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Dec 11, 2017 in New York.PHOTO: AFP



A Bangladeshi man with a homemade bomb strapped to his body set off an explosion at a New York commuter hub during rush hour on Monday (Dec 11), wounding himself and three others in what New York Mayor Bill de Blasio called an attempted terrorist attack.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Former residents cheer decision to retain parts of Dakota estate



Dakota Crescent's iconic dove playground will be kept, along with its courtyard and six blocks. Keeping the neighbourhood accessible to people from all walks of life, including seniors and lower-income groups, would be key, said architect Jonathan Poh, who started the Save Dakota Crescent campaign. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



The historic Dakota Crescent housing estate may be slated for redevelopment, but its courtyard, playground and six blocks will be kept.

READ MORE HERE

Local tour agencies monitoring situation in Europe following heavy snowfall



The Millennium Bridge with St Paul's Cathedral in the background in central London on Dec 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Britain experienced its heaviest snowfall in four years, and over 300 flights were cancelled in Germany's busiest airport in Frankfurt, stranding hundreds of passengers.

READ MORE HERE

Car repairs may be cheaper after lifting of warranty curbs



File photo of automotive workers working on a car at a workshop at Sin Ming Drive.PHOTO: ST FILE



Come next year, drivers will be able to fix their cars at a workshop of their choice - sometimes at far lower prices - and not worry too much about losing their warranty, the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) said in a statement yesterday.

READ MORE HERE

Video: How Airbus uses virtual reality and 3D printing to help make and sell planes

Picking aircraft seats, carpets and other fittings used to be a tedious task for airline executives who had to plough through different sketches and catalogues, and then imagine the final product.

READ MORE HERE

ezbuy dealing with backlog in orders; addresses Alibaba Group's 'scalping' allegations



Online shopping platform ezbuy has been unable to deliver recent orders because of a blockade by Taobao. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/EZBUY SINGAPORE



ezbuy spokesman said that once the backlogged orders of the previous Taobao "Buy-For-Me" service are fulfilled, all other deliveries and orders for this service will be back to normal.

READ MORE HERE

Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim allegedly molested by fellow passenger during flight



Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim alleged a passenger sitting behind her on a New Delhi-Mumbai flight molested her. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/@ZAIRAWASIM_



Indian police have filed a sexual assault case against an airline passenger after a 17-year-old Bollywood actress said the male passenger had molested her during a late New Delhi-Mumbai flight.

READ MORE HERE

Chinese rooftopping star dead after fall from 62-storey building



The family of Chinese rooftopping daredevil Wu Yongning said he had taken part in a "rooftopping challenge" that promised 100,000 yuan (S$20,400) in prize money. PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE



Mr Wu Yongning's step-uncle Feng Shengliang told the media that Mr Wu might have risked his life for the 100,000 yuan (S$20,400) prize money.

READ MORE HERE

Para sports: Swimmer Wong Zhi Wei wins Singapore's first gold at Asian Youth Para Games



Para-swimmer Wong Zhi Wei, 15, won the gold in the men's S11-13 100m butterfly at the Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai on Dec 11, 2017. PHOTO: SINGAPORE NATIONAL PARALYMPIC COUNCIL



Unlike his able-bodied counterparts, looking to the big results screen for confirmation would not have been possible for para-swimmer Wong Zhi Wei when he won the 100m butterfly (S11-S13) race in a personal best time of 1min 9.63sec at the Asian Youth Para Games.

READ MORE HERE

Fantasy romance Shape Of Water leads 2018 Golden Globe nods



The Shape Of Water, starring Sally Hawkins (left) and Octavia Spencer, has landed seven nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes. PHOTO: 20TH CENTURY FOX



Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance The Shape Of Water led the nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes on Monday (Dec 11), landing seven nods, including for best drama film, director and actress Sally Hawkins.

READ MORE HERE