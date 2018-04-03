Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, April 3.
Oxley Road report: PM Lee accepts committee's conclusion on his late father's wishes and the options on house
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that as a son, he accepts the ministerial committee's conclusion about his late father Lee Kuan Yew's wishes regarding 38 Oxley Road, and the three options it has laid out in its report.
Wall Street tumbles on tech sector, trade war worries
The first trading day of the second quarter began with a broad selloff concentrated in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, as losses by Amazon.com, Tesla and Microsoft, among others, took center stage from retaliatory trade measures China unveiled on Sunday.
Malaysia passes anti-fake news Bill despite protests
The legislation, which carries punishments of up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of RM500,000 (S$170,000), was passed in Parliament with 123 votes for and 64 votes against after its second reading.
White House criticises China for trade practices, tariff increases
The White House accused China of distorting global markets and said the country should not target "fairly traded US exports" after Beijing increased tariffs on 128 US products in response to US duties on imports of aluminum and steel.
Deal with Uber not off the table: ComfortDelGro chief
Transport giant ComfortDelGro Corp will have to contend with thinner margins, higher debts, more mergers and acquisitions, and new businesses if it wants to continue growing, according to its long-serving chairman Lim Jit Poh.
Asia's hot new taxi: Jet setters are banking on helicopters to beat traffic snarls
Snagging a chopper ride could become the new way to travel for urban dwellers in traffic-choked South-east Asian cities such as Jakarta and Manila.
Warm days ahead in April, with temperatures surging to 35 deg C on a few days
Warm days are ahead in the first half of April, with daily maximum temperatures reaching highs of around 35 deg C on a few days, the Meteorological Service Singapore said.
South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies aged 81
South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid stalwart and wife to Nelson Mandela when he was imprisoned on Robben Island, died on Monday (April 2), her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane said. She was 81.
Sleep-deprived but still sleeping on it: No sign problem will go away in work-oriented, fast-paced Singapore
More patients are seeking help at the Singapore General Hospital for sleep-related problems.
'Rendang has to be crispy,' MasterChef UK moment riles up Malaysians
Contestant Zaleha Kadir Opin's traditional rendition of nasi lemak with chicken rendang could attract queues outside her kitchen doors, but it got her eliminated from the quarter-finals of the competition.