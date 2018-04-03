Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, April 3.

Oxley Road report: PM Lee accepts committee's conclusion on his late father's wishes and the options on house

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that as a son, he accepts the ministerial committee's conclusion about his late father Lee Kuan Yew's wishes regarding 38 Oxley Road, and the three options it has laid out in its report.

READ MORE HERE

Wall Street tumbles on tech sector, trade war worries

The first trading day of the second quarter began with a broad selloff concentrated in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, as losses by Amazon.com, Tesla and Microsoft, among others, took center stage from retaliatory trade measures China unveiled on Sunday.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia passes anti-fake news Bill despite protests

The legislation, which carries punishments of up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of RM500,000 (S$170,000), was passed in Parliament with 123 votes for and 64 votes against after its second reading.

READ MORE HERE

White House criticises China for trade practices, tariff increases

The White House accused China of distorting global markets and said the country should not target "fairly traded US exports" after Beijing increased tariffs on 128 US products in response to US duties on imports of aluminum and steel.

READ MORE HERE

Deal with Uber not off the table: ComfortDelGro chief

Transport giant ComfortDelGro Corp will have to contend with thinner margins, higher debts, more mergers and acquisitions, and new businesses if it wants to continue growing, according to its long-serving chairman Lim Jit Poh.

READ MORE HERE

Asia's hot new taxi: Jet setters are banking on helicopters to beat traffic snarls

Snagging a chopper ride could become the new way to travel for urban dwellers in traffic-choked South-east Asian cities such as Jakarta and Manila.

READ MORE HERE

Warm days ahead in April, with temperatures surging to 35 deg C on a few days

Warm days are ahead in the first half of April, with daily maximum temperatures reaching highs of around 35 deg C on a few days, the Meteorological Service Singapore said.

READ MORE HERE

South African anti-apartheid campaigner Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies aged 81

South Africa's Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid stalwart and wife to Nelson Mandela when he was imprisoned on Robben Island, died on Monday (April 2), her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane said. She was 81.

READ MORE HERE

Sleep-deprived but still sleeping on it: No sign problem will go away in work-oriented, fast-paced Singapore

More patients are seeking help at the Singapore General Hospital for sleep-related problems.

READ MORE HERE

'Rendang has to be crispy,' MasterChef UK moment riles up Malaysians

Contestant Zaleha Kadir Opin's traditional rendition of nasi lemak with chicken rendang could attract queues outside her kitchen doors, but it got her eliminated from the quarter-finals of the competition.

READ MORE HERE