Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 24

Father and daughter among 3 killed in Yio Chu Kang crash

Videos show the lorry mounting the kerb, narrowly missing at least one pedestrian before it hit 87-year-old Mr Chua Cheng Thong and his daughter Gina Chua, 59.

Education Minister Ng Chee Meng set to take over as labour chief

Mr Ng, along with Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon, were named NTUC deputy secretaries-general on Tuesday. The former will serve on a part-time basis for now and full time from May 1.

9 dead, 16 injured after van plows through busy Toronto sidewalk; driver in custody

The incident occurred as large crowds of office workers were on lunch breaks, with at least one witness saying the driver appeared to deliberately target victims on his 1.6km-long rampage.

City of shrinking homes: Hong Kong struggles to ease housing problem

The rise of elfin units, typically under 200 sq ft each, comes amid a 23-month surge in property prices - the longest for a property bull market in 25 years.

Firm that owned Le Meridien hotel in Sentosa hit by financial woes

There was much fanfare when Movenpick Heritage Hotel Sentosa was rebranded as Le Meridien in June 2016, but businessman Rodney Tan - whose firm owned the luxury five-star hotel - was quietly trying to sell it.

Republic Poly apologises after mistakenly sending acceptance letters to 16 student hopefuls

RP said the students, who have been considered for alternative placements either to ITE or the other polytechnics, did not meet the admission criteria for its courses.

Pilot error behind Korean Air Force jet crash during Singapore Airshow: Probe

Pilot error caused the fiery Korean Air Force jet crash during the Singapore Airshow in February, according to an official investigation by the Republic of Korea Air Force.

Waffle House shooting suspect arrested by Nashville police

Travis Reinking, a 29-year-old construction worker, was nabbed after he allegedly killed four people at a Waffle House restaurant, ending a police manhunt.

It’s a boy: 'Very excited' Prince William takes Kate home after birth of prince

Hundreds of well-wishers were present as the Duchess of Cambridge left the hospital clutching her baby - now fifth in line to the British throne - just seven hours after the birth.

Trailer for film adaptation of Kevin Kwan's blockbuster book Crazy Rich Asians drop

The film adaptation of the book by Singapore-born Kevin Kwan, which is set to air in August, follows the lives of the ultra-rich in Singapore and the region.

