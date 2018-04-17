Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, April 17.
Mixed reactions to URA proposal to allow short-term condominium rentals
The URA on Monday proposed allowing condominium owners to rent out their property for short-term stays if owners holding on to at least 80 per cent of the development's share value agree to allow such rentals.
Camera sensors to keep an eye on buses' blind spots in new trial
As part of a six-month trial, 20 public buses have been fitted with smart camera sensors which can analyse and detect objects at the front and sides of the vehicles.
Tutor used tech devices to help O-level students cheat
A Singaporean tutor has confessed to her role in an elaborate plot to remotely feed answers to O-level exam papers in English, Mathematics and Science (Physics/Chemistry) to six Chinese nationals here.
Singapore has benefited from being part of Commonwealth and will pay it forward: PM Lee
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the pledge ahead of the biennial Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting, which he will attend this week in London.
BMW driver in Caltex incident files police report, says he was on his way to trade in car
"We have looked into the matter and established that no offence was disclosed," said the police.
Plastic-eating enzyme holds promise in fighting pollution: Scientists
The enzyme is able to digest polyethylene terephthalate, or PET - a form of plastic patented in the 1940s and now used in millions of tonnes of plastic bottles.
Malaysia election: Penang government popular despite graft claims
Penang voters look set to stick with their opposition-led state government in Malaysia's general election next month, despite corruption claims surrounding their Chief Minister, and a pledge by challenger Barisan Nasional to save the north-western state from over-development and floods.
Lawmakers publish evidence that Cambridge Analytica work helped Brexit group
British lawmakers have published evidence that Brexit campaign group Leave.EU benefited from work by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy at the centre of a recent storm over use of Facebook data.
25 gold and silver winners unveiled at Best Asian Restaurants Awards
Shinji by Kanesaka scored three wins in one evening at The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao's Best Asian Restaurants Awards.
Avengers: Infinity War cast unveil last Infinity Stone in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands
The orange soul stone, the last of the six colour-coded Infinity Stones that supervillain Thanos is seeking out, is right here in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands.