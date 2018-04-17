Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, April 17.

Mixed reactions to URA proposal to allow short-term condominium rentals



The URA proposed allowing condominium owners to rent out their property for short-term stays if owners holding on to at least 80 per cent of the development's share value agree to allow such rentals. PHOTO: ST FILE



The URA on Monday proposed allowing condominium owners to rent out their property for short-term stays if owners holding on to at least 80 per cent of the development's share value agree to allow such rentals.

Camera sensors to keep an eye on buses' blind spots in new trial



A screen mounted on the bus driver's dashboard will give different audio and visual warnings based on how close the pedestrians, cyclists or motorcyclist may be. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



As part of a six-month trial, 20 public buses have been fitted with smart camera sensors which can analyse and detect objects at the front and sides of the vehicles.

Tutor used tech devices to help O-level students cheat

A Singaporean tutor has confessed to her role in an elaborate plot to remotely feed answers to O-level exam papers in English, Mathematics and Science (Physics/Chemistry) to six Chinese nationals here.

Singapore has benefited from being part of Commonwealth and will pay it forward: PM Lee



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking at the Chin Kang Huay Kuan 100th Anniversary Celebration Dinner at Raffles City Convention Centre on April 1, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the pledge ahead of the biennial Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting, which he will attend this week in London.

BMW driver in Caltex incident files police report, says he was on his way to trade in car



A netizen said the BMW driver claimed that a pump attendant had mistakenly filled his car with a full tank, which costs about $135, even though he had asked for only $10 worth of petrol. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/KELLY YEO



"We have looked into the matter and established that no offence was disclosed," said the police.

Plastic-eating enzyme holds promise in fighting pollution: Scientists



The enzyme is able to digest polyethylene terephthalate, or PET - a form of plastic now used in millions of tonnes of plastic bottles. PHOTO: ZAOBAO FILE



The enzyme is able to digest polyethylene terephthalate, or PET - a form of plastic patented in the 1940s and now used in millions of tonnes of plastic bottles.

Malaysia election: Penang government popular despite graft claims



Penangites who spoke to The Straits Times narrowed down their priorities to an efficient state government and its ability to address bread-and-butter issues. They said they have seen the state transformed in the last 10 years, with cleaner public areas, better roads, more business opportunities and more financial aid for the needy. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Penang voters look set to stick with their opposition-led state government in Malaysia's general election next month, despite corruption claims surrounding their Chief Minister, and a pledge by challenger Barisan Nasional to save the north-western state from over-development and floods.

Lawmakers publish evidence that Cambridge Analytica work helped Brexit group



Branded merchandise in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group Leave.eu in London, Britain on Feb 12, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS



British lawmakers have published evidence that Brexit campaign group Leave.EU benefited from work by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy at the centre of a recent storm over use of Facebook data.

25 gold and silver winners unveiled at Best Asian Restaurants Awards



Gold winners of The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao's Best Asian Restaurants Awards (from left) Summer Pavilion Chinese executive chef Cheung Siu Kong, Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine's group operation manager Jimmy Leung and Shinji by Kanesaka master chef Koichiro Oshino. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Shinji by Kanesaka scored three wins in one evening at The Straits Times and Lianhe Zaobao's Best Asian Restaurants Awards.

Avengers: Infinity War cast unveil last Infinity Stone in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands



Benedict Cumberbatch (left), who plays Doctor Strange, showing Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man, receive a drawing of them by a fan at Marina Bay Sands on April 16, 2018. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The orange soul stone, the last of the six colour-coded Infinity Stones that supervillain Thanos is seeking out, is right here in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands.

