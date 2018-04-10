Top stories from The Straits Times on Tuesday, April 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Tuesday, April 10.

Firms rework recipes as sweet drink sales slump

Sweet drinks are falling out of favour among health-conscious Singaporeans, forcing beverage firms to reformulate old favourites to try and retain their appeal.

Competition watchdog to study data transfer, online travel booking

Singapore's competition watchdog launched its new consumer protection role with the announcement of two market studies - on online travel booking and on the transfer of personal data.

Trump plans major decisions on Syria in the next 24 to 48 hours

President Donald Trump said he plans to make major decisions on Syria over the next 24 to 48 hours, after a suspected chemical weapons attack by President Bashar al-Assad's regime over the weekend.

Malaysia election: Nomination and polling dates to be announced Tuesday

Malaysia's Election Commission (EC) will announce the polling and nomination dates for the country's upcoming election on Tuesday.

China blames US for trade frictions, says negotiations currently impossible

Chinese state researchers and media talked down the likely impact of US trade measures on the world’s second largest economy and described the Trump administration’s posturing on trade as the product of an “anxiety disorder”.

FBI raids office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in Mueller probe

The FBI conducted a raid Monday at the office of President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen, who has been a key figure in several legal issues including the investigations into Russian election meddling and a payment to an adult film actress.

Doctors and the allure of money

How driven are physicians by money? There are quicker ways to riches, and the pursuit of wealth for its own sake can be a harmful obsession.

Singaporean killed and two others injured while driving in Iceland

A Singaporean driver died, and his two passengers were injured in Iceland last Wednesday when their car rolled over several times.

WHO says Australia exported listeria-tainted melons to nine countries, including Singapore

The rockmelons, or cantaloupes, were sent to Hong Kong, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, and may also have gone to the Seychelles, a World Health Organisation statement said.

Shanghai Dolly to close on Saturday; Clarke Quay club says it was affected by shorter liquor hours

British comedian Bill Bailey will perform as scheduled on Saturday, the club's final night, as part of his Asian tour. The cabaret-style club along River Valley Road has hosted local and foreign entertainers over the years, including Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang and homegrown singer Tanya Chua.

