Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 9

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Nov 9.
GPs among biggest groups affected by MOH’s plans to make health database mandatory
General practitioners form one of the largest groups to be affected by the Health Ministry's plans to get all healthcare providers on board the National Electronic Health Record (NEHR) system.
SMRT chief Desmond Kuek urges staff to learn from flooding incident, which left firm 'awash in collective shame'
In an e-mail to staff on Wednesday, SMRT group chief executive Desmond Kuek called on them to take the lessons from the recent tunnel flooding incident seriously, and to emerge "stronger and better".
Low Thia Khiang certain public will continue to support Workers' Party after he steps down
Mr Low reiterated on Wednesday that he has accomplished the goals he set for himself - party renewal and electoral progress - and it was now time to "step aside for the younger generation of leaders to step up to the steering wheel to move the party forward".
Opera, tea and grandchildren bring Xi and Trump together
US President Donald Trump was treated to what he called a "beautiful" Chinese opera performance at the Forbidden City on Wednesday, as President Xi Jinping gave him a lavish welcome to Beijing.
Video: British aid minister quits over Israel meetings in new test for Theresa May
British aid minister Priti Patel was forced from office on Wednesday over undisclosed meetings with Israeli officials after Prime Minister Theresa May sought to reassert her diminished authority as she negotiates Brexit.
80-year-old widow sues grandson over $4 million Farrer Road house
Madam Lim Hoon Neo is claiming a 60 per cent stake in the two-storey terraced house, which her husband had willed only to their youngest son and their eldest grandson Ang Wee Chai.
OurSTories: Cataract surgery brings colour back to shoemaker's life
Now that he can see better, Mr Soong Kwek Choong, 78, is not giving up on making footwear by hand, from simple flats to lace-up boots, high heels and even Peranakan beaded slippers.
Commentary: A less adversarial system that advances public interest
Recent moves and remarks by top figures in the legal landscape here show that Singapore is moving towards a less adversarial system where all parties pursue a larger goal in advancing public interest through sentences that reflect the severity of the offences accurately.
4 hurt after e-scooter explodes in Yishun flat
An electric scooter went up in flames at a Pasir Ris block yesterday, just one day after a similar fire landed a family in the hospital, with one member still in the intensive care unit with second-degree burns.
It's sale season: Get ready for Singles' Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday online sales
November is an exciting month of online sales - the Singles' Day or 11.11 sale takes place on Saturday, followed by Black Friday on Nov 24 and Cyber Monday on Nov 27.