Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 30

US urges all countries to cut off ties to North Korea, in response to latest ballistic missile test
“We call on all nations to cut off all ties with North Korea,” US Ambassador Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.
Apex court seeks enhanced sentencing powers to protect young and vulnerable victims
The Court of Appeal's request to Parliament for enhanced powers comes after it increased the jail term in July of a woman who abused her four-year-old son so violently that he died.
Lessons for MRT from the New York subway
The New York City metro has been making headlines for the wrong reasons - not unlike Singapore's MRT system - this month for mishaps and reliability issues.
Amid en bloc fever, temperatures rise in Pine Grove
An ongoing attempt to sell the condominium en bloc has turned ugly with residents reporting heated meetings, residents forming factions and even a lawsuit for alleged defamation.
Medical group apologises to family of toddler for distress over cough syrup prescription
Qualitas Medical Group, the parent company of a clinic in Bedok, also offered compensation of his medical bills to the family of a 14-month-old boy who was allegedly prescribed the adult dose of a cough medicine by mistake.
NBC News fires Today show co-host Matt Lauer for sexual misconduct
NBC News had received what it called a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace.
'This is what real happiness means': Vivian Balakrishnan shares tips on marriage and love
The Foreign Minister shared an insight into his personal life on Facebook when he posted a video of a speech he made at his daughter Natalie's wedding three years ago.
The Lives They Live: A man of many professional lives
His resume reads like that of job-hopping millennials but 85-year-old Johnnie Franklin Siregar has clocked up more years in the workforce than they have been alive.
Invade CEO Kent Teo is disrupting retail
If retail is in a slump, then Mr Teo - whose company runs some of Singapore's largest flea markets - is perhaps the person to poke it in the small of its back, straighten its hunched shoulders and set its face in the right direction - on an experimental new path.
Football: Sterling rescues Man City, Rooney lifts Everton
Raheem Sterling scored a stunning 96th-minute winner as Manchester City dramatically edged Southampton 2-1 to preserve their eight-point lead at the Premier League summit.