Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Nov 23.

Singapore economy grows 5.2% in Q3, fastest in 4 years; 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%



Full-year GDP growth is now expected to be 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore's economy performed much better than expected this year due mostly to a strong showing in electronics, prompting the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) to upgrade its 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast on Thursday morning (Nov 23).

Future of sit-out S-League clubs in jeopardy



Jackpot machines at Gombak United Football Club's premises. Gombak United and Tanjong Pagar United are two of seven clubs that have been informed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to cease their jackpot operations by the end of next April.



They are two local football clubs that are trying to rejoin the professional S-League ranks, but that dream is now more distant with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) set to wind down their money-spinning jackpot rooms.

READ MORE HERE

Customers might have to pay tax on goods and services bought online



Online marketplace Qoo10 on a mobile phone. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Goods and services tax (GST) could soon be levied on e-commerce purchases as the Government looks to diversify its tax base and capture value from this fast-growing sector, experts said.

READ MORE HERE

Johor Sultan tells Malay leaders to quit power struggles, unite for sake of Malays



Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar said in a "message for Johor Malays" that Malaysia's majority community are being dragged into "crisis of credibility that is damaging the image and faith in institutions led by Malays". PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



The Sultan of Johor has called on Malay leaders to step back from power struggles that "will eventually cause Malays to be divided and weak".

READ MORE HERE

Video: Britain sees weak growth, more borrowing, but Hammond says will spend more to offset Brexit

Britain slashed its economic growth forecasts and expects to borrow a lot more going into the next decade, finance minister Philip Hammond said, but he nonetheless plans to spend more in the next couple of years to offset the impact of Brexit.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Emmerson Mnangagwa pledges to lead Zimbabwe towards a new democracy

Zimbabwe’s incoming president Emmerson Mnangagwa told adoring crowds in Harare on Wednesday (Nov 22) that they were witnessing “unfolding full democracy” as he returned to take power after Robert Mugabe stepped down after 37 years in power.

READ MORE HERE

Pipe laying works under stretch of Rail Corridor complete, but stretch will remain closed for another six months



PUB has completed pipe laying works for a section of the Murnane Pipeline, but the above-ground area of the same stretch will remain closed for another six months. PHOTO: ST FILE



National water agency PUB has completed pipe laying works for a 1.3km section of the Murnane Pipeline, which is along the 24km-long Rail Corridor.

READ MORE HERE

Video: 77-year-old grandmother who was given away as a child has looked after 43 foster children

It is no exaggeration to say that Madam Indranee Nadisen, 77, has mothered dozens of children. The housewife has seven of her own and she looked after 43 children for a period of time after they were abandoned or abused by their own parents.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Backstage with Victoria's Secret angels in Shanghai

It is abuzz backstage at Hair and Makeup, ahead of the annual mega glam Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on Monday (Nov 20).

READ MORE HERE

Football: Barca, Chelsea reach last 16 as Man Utd lose



Manchester United's Paul Pogba (right) reacts as Basel's Dimitri Oberlin walks past during their Uefa Champions League group match. PHOTO: AFP



Barcelona and Chelsea progressed to the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, but Jose Mourinho's Manchester United must wait to seal their spot after a last-gasp 1-0 defeat in Basel.

READ MORE HERE