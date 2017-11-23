Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Nov 23.
Singapore economy grows 5.2% in Q3, fastest in 4 years; 2017 forecast raised to 3-3.5%
Singapore's economy performed much better than expected this year due mostly to a strong showing in electronics, prompting the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) to upgrade its 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast on Thursday morning (Nov 23).
Future of sit-out S-League clubs in jeopardy
They are two local football clubs that are trying to rejoin the professional S-League ranks, but that dream is now more distant with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) set to wind down their money-spinning jackpot rooms.
Customers might have to pay tax on goods and services bought online
Goods and services tax (GST) could soon be levied on e-commerce purchases as the Government looks to diversify its tax base and capture value from this fast-growing sector, experts said.
Johor Sultan tells Malay leaders to quit power struggles, unite for sake of Malays
The Sultan of Johor has called on Malay leaders to step back from power struggles that "will eventually cause Malays to be divided and weak".
Video: Britain sees weak growth, more borrowing, but Hammond says will spend more to offset Brexit
Britain slashed its economic growth forecasts and expects to borrow a lot more going into the next decade, finance minister Philip Hammond said, but he nonetheless plans to spend more in the next couple of years to offset the impact of Brexit.
Video: Emmerson Mnangagwa pledges to lead Zimbabwe towards a new democracy
Zimbabwe’s incoming president Emmerson Mnangagwa told adoring crowds in Harare on Wednesday (Nov 22) that they were witnessing “unfolding full democracy” as he returned to take power after Robert Mugabe stepped down after 37 years in power.
Pipe laying works under stretch of Rail Corridor complete, but stretch will remain closed for another six months
National water agency PUB has completed pipe laying works for a 1.3km section of the Murnane Pipeline, which is along the 24km-long Rail Corridor.
Video: 77-year-old grandmother who was given away as a child has looked after 43 foster children
It is no exaggeration to say that Madam Indranee Nadisen, 77, has mothered dozens of children. The housewife has seven of her own and she looked after 43 children for a period of time after they were abandoned or abused by their own parents.
Video: Backstage with Victoria's Secret angels in Shanghai
It is abuzz backstage at Hair and Makeup, ahead of the annual mega glam Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on Monday (Nov 20).
Football: Barca, Chelsea reach last 16 as Man Utd lose
Barcelona and Chelsea progressed to the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, but Jose Mourinho's Manchester United must wait to seal their spot after a last-gasp 1-0 defeat in Basel.