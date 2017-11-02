Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Nov 2.

SMRT flooding incident: Experts highlight how other sectors prevent major lapses



Operations to remove sludge from tunnels beneath the tracks at Bishan MRT station. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Like in rail transportation, enforcing maintenance regimes plays a critical role in sectors such as aviation, public bus service and chemical engineering.

READ MORE HERE

Razer launches first smartphone: The US$699.99 Razer Phone with gaming-centric specs



The Razer Phone sports a 5.72-inch 2k Quad-HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate - a step up from the industry standard of 60Hz. PHOTO: RAZER



Gaming company Razer has entered the competitive smartphone market with the release of its first smartphone, simply called the Razer Phone, a gaming-centric phone with beefy specs.

READ MORE HERE

'Collision? What collision?': Motorist accused of rear-ending taxi claims there was no crash



The cabby (above) taking photos of his vehicle during the incident. Mr Chia Hock Herng, the Audi driver accused of rear-ending the taxi, said the cabby got out of his vehicle and appeared to want to help, but later claimed his taxi was hit. PHOTO: ROSELINE FONG



SMRT Taxis is seeking more than $2,000 in losses after one of its cabbies claimed to have been rear-ended by a car on the Central Expressway (CTE) in July.

READ MORE HERE

89-year-old widow's court battle with sons over properties and monies settled amicably



Madam Tan Lwee (above) had alleged that her son Chin Sin had blocked her access to a sum of $200,000 paid to her by her late husband. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



After one year of suing one another and one day of trial, the legal battle ended with both sides reaching a settlement on Wednesday but lawyers said the terms are confidential.

READ MORE HERE

New York attack suspect charged with providing support to ISIS; second man sought by FBI found



The FBI was seeking Mukhammadzoir Kadirov (left), while Sayfullo Saipov (right) has been charged. PHOTOS: REUTERS



The suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, 29, confessed to authorities while in custody that he began planning the attack a year ago, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

READ MORE HERE

British defence minister Michael Fallon quits over sexual harassment claim



Michael Fallon (above) has resigned as Defence Secretary, a Downing Street spokesman said. PHOTO: AFP



British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigned on Wednesday after a highly publicised allegation of sexual harassment, the first politician to step down in a developing scandal at Westminster.

READ MORE HERE

VIDEO: At least 16 dead, as many as 100 injured after boiler explosion at Indian power plant



Smoke billows from a coal-fired power plant after a boiler unit exploded in the town of Unchahar in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. PHOTO: AFP



An explosion at an Indian coal-fired power plant on Wednesday has killed sixteen people and injured up to 100 in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Spurs stun Madrid, join Man City in last 16



Tottenham Hotspurs Dele Alli celebrates scoring a goal against Real Madrid.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Brilliant Tottenham Hotspur took Real Madrid apart in a 3-1 win over the reigning champions on Wednesday as they clinched their place in the Champions League last 16 along with Manchester City.

READ MORE HERE

From friends & team-mates to lovers: Angela Lee on her whirlwind romance with Bruno Pucci



One Championship star Angela Lee says yes to Bruno Pucci at Beachhouse, North Shore, Hale'iwa. PHOTO: ANGELALEEMMA/INSTAGRAM



Angela Lee will share in first person a series of insights with The Straits Times on her life both in and out of the cage. In the first installment, she lifts the lid on her recent engagement to fellow fighter Bruno Pucci.

READ MORE HERE

Asian Digital Media Awards 2017: Winning works by The Straits Times



(Back row, from left) Stomp editor Azhar Kasman; Chew V Ming, deputy head of digital strategy for EMTM Group; and Eugene Leow, head of digital strategy for EMTM Group. (Front row, from left) ST digital editor Ong Hwee Hwee and Lianhe Zaobao associate editor Han Yong May. PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



The Straits Times bagged eight awards at the 8th Asian Digital Media Awards, including for best online video, best news mobile service and best innovation.

READ MORE HERE