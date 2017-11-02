Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Nov 2.
SMRT flooding incident: Experts highlight how other sectors prevent major lapses
Like in rail transportation, enforcing maintenance regimes plays a critical role in sectors such as aviation, public bus service and chemical engineering.
Razer launches first smartphone: The US$699.99 Razer Phone with gaming-centric specs
Gaming company Razer has entered the competitive smartphone market with the release of its first smartphone, simply called the Razer Phone, a gaming-centric phone with beefy specs.
'Collision? What collision?': Motorist accused of rear-ending taxi claims there was no crash
SMRT Taxis is seeking more than $2,000 in losses after one of its cabbies claimed to have been rear-ended by a car on the Central Expressway (CTE) in July.
89-year-old widow's court battle with sons over properties and monies settled amicably
After one year of suing one another and one day of trial, the legal battle ended with both sides reaching a settlement on Wednesday but lawyers said the terms are confidential.
New York attack suspect charged with providing support to ISIS; second man sought by FBI found
The suspect, Sayfullo Saipov, 29, confessed to authorities while in custody that he began planning the attack a year ago, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.
British defence minister Michael Fallon quits over sexual harassment claim
British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigned on Wednesday after a highly publicised allegation of sexual harassment, the first politician to step down in a developing scandal at Westminster.
VIDEO: At least 16 dead, as many as 100 injured after boiler explosion at Indian power plant
An explosion at an Indian coal-fired power plant on Wednesday has killed sixteen people and injured up to 100 in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Football: Spurs stun Madrid, join Man City in last 16
Brilliant Tottenham Hotspur took Real Madrid apart in a 3-1 win over the reigning champions on Wednesday as they clinched their place in the Champions League last 16 along with Manchester City.
From friends & team-mates to lovers: Angela Lee on her whirlwind romance with Bruno Pucci
Angela Lee will share in first person a series of insights with The Straits Times on her life both in and out of the cage. In the first installment, she lifts the lid on her recent engagement to fellow fighter Bruno Pucci.
Asian Digital Media Awards 2017: Winning works by The Straits Times
The Straits Times bagged eight awards at the 8th Asian Digital Media Awards, including for best online video, best news mobile service and best innovation.