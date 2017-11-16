Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Nov 16.
Signal fault to blame for Joo Koon MRT collision
An unprecedented software glitch in the signalling system of the East-West Line resulted in a stalled MRT train being hit from behind by another one at Joo Koon station on Wednesday morning.
MRT collision: No train service on Thursday between Joo Koon and Tuas Link
Train service between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations will be suspended for the authorities to carry out investigations, after two trains collided on Wednesday.
Zimbabweans elated but cautious as Mugabe flounders
On Harare's streets, many expressed amazement and delight that President Robert Mugabe's long reign may be coming to a close, but people also admitted the future looked unstable.
New code to ensure legitimacy of fund-raisers on crowdfunding sites
The move comes as such sites get more popular.
Neighbours and strangers pitch in for Woodlands e-scooter fire victims
A fire, sparked by an electric scooter battery, destroyed his Woodlands flat two months ago but Mr Shah Rizal Abdul Razak reckons he is somewhat lucky.
And some popular names for Chinese Singaporeans are...
Long gone are the days when Chinese Singaporeans named their children Ah Kow and Char Bor.
Commentary: Time to end overuse of the NRIC
The Personal Data Protection Commission recently decided to get tough on NRIC use, launching a public consultation outlining that proposed new rules for stricter protection of NRIC data.
China gained the most from Trump's Asia visit: Experts
The US president was the centre of attraction during his 12-day visit to Asia last week, given a welcome replete with pomp and ceremony in Japan, South Korea and China.
Yang Derong stuck a lunch tray to his head for his new project
Fashion veteran Yang Derong's Face Of The Day photo project aims to get people to look beyond the surface and think about their lives.
Serena Williams set to tie the knot in New Orleans: Reports
Tennis superstar Serena Williams is used to hoisting trophies, but on Thursday, it looks like she'll be carrying a wedding bouquet.