Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Nov 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Nov 16.

Signal fault to blame for Joo Koon MRT collision



SMRT officials examining the two trains which had collided yesterday morning. The signalling system had mistakenly profiled the stalled vehicle as a three-car train instead of the six-car train that it was. As a result, a second train behind the first "misjudged the distance" between the two, resulting in a collision. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



An unprecedented software glitch in the signalling system of the East-West Line resulted in a stalled MRT train being hit from behind by another one at Joo Koon station on Wednesday morning.

MRT collision: No train service on Thursday between Joo Koon and Tuas Link



SCDF officers were on hand to help after the collision at Joo Koon station yesterday. The suspension of service between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations today is to facilitate investigations into the accident. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Train service between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations will be suspended for the authorities to carry out investigations, after two trains collided on Wednesday.

Zimbabweans elated but cautious as Mugabe flounders

On Harare's streets, many expressed amazement and delight that President Robert Mugabe's long reign may be coming to a close, but people also admitted the future looked unstable.

New code to ensure legitimacy of fund-raisers on crowdfunding sites



Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu addressing the guests at the Charity and Transparency Awards at the Marriott Hotel on Nov 15, 2017. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



The move comes as such sites get more popular.

Neighbours and strangers pitch in for Woodlands e-scooter fire victims



Mr Shah Rizal Abdul Razak and his wife Haryati Ali with their cat Bobo in the flat that was temporarily offered to them by a neighbour who is working overseas. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



A fire, sparked by an electric scooter battery, destroyed his Woodlands flat two months ago but Mr Shah Rizal Abdul Razak reckons he is somewhat lucky.

And some popular names for Chinese Singaporeans are...



Mr Loi Boon Lim with a book containing, among other things, descriptions of the history of the Li (Loi in romanised dialect) family, listings of major family branches, and the family's 30-character generation poem. He also has a copy of the family's jiapu, which contains the family trees and names. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Long gone are the days when Chinese Singaporeans named their children Ah Kow and Char Bor.

Commentary: Time to end overuse of the NRIC



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



The Personal Data Protection Commission recently decided to get tough on NRIC use, launching a public consultation outlining that proposed new rules for stricter protection of NRIC data.

China gained the most from Trump's Asia visit: Experts



US President Donald Trump, US first lady Melania, China's President Xi Jinping and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan watch an opera performance at the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, Nov 8, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS



The US president was the centre of attraction during his 12-day visit to Asia last week, given a welcome replete with pomp and ceremony in Japan, South Korea and China.

Yang Derong stuck a lunch tray to his head for his new project



A team of about 20 friends and collaborators work with Yang Derong on the Face Of The Day project. Ms Zennie Casann (far left) and Ms Carol Yoong of Zenmakeup are dressing him up as Queen of France Marie Antoinette. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Fashion veteran Yang Derong's Face Of The Day photo project aims to get people to look beyond the surface and think about their lives.

Serena Williams set to tie the knot in New Orleans: Reports



Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian at an event in New York City in May 2017. PHOTO: AFP



Tennis superstar Serena Williams is used to hoisting trophies, but on Thursday, it looks like she'll be carrying a wedding bouquet.

