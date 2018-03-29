Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, March 29

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, March 29.

Malaysia's new electoral map passed amid protests

The report on the redelineation of electoral boundaries for Malaysia's next general election was passed by Parliament, shortly after it was tabled by Prime Minister Najib Razak amid vociferous charges of gerrymandering by the opposition.

Two Koreas to hold high-level talks

Top officials from Pyongyang and Seoul will meet in the Demilitarised Zone on Thursday to prepare for a summit between Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae In, days after the North Korean leader made his international debut with a surprise trip to China.

What's next for the Korean peninsula?

The flowery accolades wouldn't stop as the world's second most powerful leader all but held his nose to welcome the recalcitrant from neighbouring North Korea whom he'd avoided all these years and who now had shown up in Beijing for his first overseas trip as his nation's leader.

Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak

Facebook has adjusted privacy settings to give users more control over their information in a few taps after an outcry over a whistleblower's allegations that members' data was used to sway the 2016 US election.

Ryde hopes to fill void left by Uber's exit

Carpooling platform Ryde hopes to fill the space left by Uber's departure by introducing its own private-hire service, RydeX.

Grab-Uber deal: Protecting commuters and drivers goes beyond competition

In determining whether Grab's acquisition of rival ride-hailng firm Uber is bad for consumers, the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) and the Land Transport Authority have their work cut out for them.

FairPrice revamps e-commerce platforms, boosts delivery service

Singapore's largest supermarket retailer has taken the fight to online-only grocers such as RedMart and Amazon with the launch of its revamped e-commerce platforms and a higher delivery capacity.

Prescriptions to rein in healthcare costs

Healthcare costs in Singapore are soaring. The Government's share alone has gone up from $4 billion in 2010 to more than $10 billion this year. Ordinary people and companies that cover their employees are also spending more.

City in bloom

The recent heavy showers after a hot and long dry spell have splashed more colour onto our little red dot. Here are some unusual blooms that have flowered in the past few weeks.

Host of activities ahead of ST Run

Registration for this year's The Straits Times Run opens on Thursday, with participants in line for more than just a running experience.

