Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, March 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, March 22.

Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence on Cambridge Analytica data row, says Facebook must 'step up'

Mr Zuckerberg said the social media giant had a responsibility to protect users' data. “If we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you."

He went through brain surgery - awake

Mr Oh Zhi Long, 32, discovered by accident that he had a brain tumour. Less than a week later, he lay awake in the operating theatre as surgeons removed it from his brain.

Police get wider powers to deal with serious incidents

The new law that allows officers to respond swiftly and with greater flexibility during serious incidents like a terrorist attack was passed in Parliament after a three-hour debate.

Major warehouse fire in Kranji as 70 firefighters battle blaze

SCDF also deployed 22 firefighting appliances and supports vehicles to combat the fire, which involves piles of waste materials.

Changi Airport bags best airport title for 6th year running in Skytrax survey

Changi clinched top spot this year ahead of South Korea's Incheon International Airport and Tokyo's Haneda airport. More than 500 airports were ranked in the survey.

Public transport fares should not be pegged directly to cost

While the "user pays" principle is sound, it should not be overemphasised in the area of public transport, whose value proposition extends beyond the end user.

US Federal Reserve lifts interest rates, signals tougher stance as economy strengthens

It has also forecast at least two more hikes for 2018, signalling growing confidence that US tax cuts and government spending will boost the economy and inflation.

Texas bombing suspect blows himself up at roadside as police close in

The 23-year-old unemployed man, Mark Conditt, had been accused of carrying out a three-week bombing spree that killed two people in Texas.

Golden flags put up by 'gold foil' artist removed by Jalan Besar Town Council over complaints

Some residents had complained that the 24 sheets of gold - hung from every floor, except the ground - looked like joss paper.

Football: Goodbye S-League, welcome Singapore Premier League

The league, which has a new logo featuring a red and blue roaring lion, will focus on four key areas to revive its fortunes.

