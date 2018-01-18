Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Jan 18.

RSAF to mark 50 years with flypast, heartland exhibitions

An aerial flypast of more than 20 aircraft over the Marina Bay area during the National Day weekend will be one of the key events for the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Two Koreas to form united women’s ice hockey team, to march together at Winter Olympics' opening

It will be the first inter-Korean joint march at the opening ceremony of an international sports competition in 11 years.

Driver involved in international school kidnap scare claims he was offering girl a lift, had no ill-intent

The Straits Times understands that this driver claimed he had offered a lift to a female student as it was raining then. Investigations in the more recent incident involving “a female driver” were still ongoing.

Ministry of Finance pays for Instagram 'influencers' to promote Budget 2018

In an effort to reach out to younger Singaporeans, the ministry has paid for over 50 social media "influencers" to post on Instagram to promote the Budget process.

Donald Trump says Russia helping North Korea skirt sanctions; Pyongyang getting close on missile

The US President said on Wednesday that Russia is helping North Korea get supplies in violation of international sanctions and that Pyongyang is getting “closer every day” to being able to deliver a long-range missile to the US.

Aerospace plan aims to create 1,000 new jobs by 2020

The aerospace industry transformation map, which could also add $4 billion in value to manufacturing in the sector, has identified three key areas to build an industry catering for the future.

Unauthorised road built over drain intensified Tampines flash flood, says PUB

A construction company had built a temporary access road over a drain without seeking approval, PUB said. This prevented water from the downpour that day from flowing out of the area quickly enough.

Singapore Press Holdings' annual awards honours the best in journalism

The calling out of a controversial name given to a war museum, which spurred the Government to rename it, won Story of the Year at the Singapore Press Holdings' annual awards for its English/Malay/Tamil Media group.

Tennis: Singapore to host WTA Finals for last time this year

The season-ending tournament, which features the world's top eight women's singles players and doubles teams, will be moving to Shenzhen after five years in Singapore.

Steven Spielberg rushed to make The Post in 9 months

The legendary director usually takes 14 months to finish making a film, but his new work - which stars Oscar winners Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep - was completed in only nine, thanks to a cohesive team