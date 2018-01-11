Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Jan 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Jan 11.

Select Committee to examine fake news threat

As the reach and impact of fake news grows, Parliament has voted unanimously to form a committee of MPs that will recommend how Singapore should tackle the problem, including possibly passing new laws.

Fake news and its real consequences

MP Lee Bee Wah's moving speech in Parliament on the 1969 race riots in Singapore and Malaysia acts as a reminder that real lives are at stake in war on fake news.

Daily temperature in Singapore to dip to 22 deg C as monsoon surge persists

The weather is predicted to get even cooler in the next few days as the forecast calls for overcast and windy conditions with moderate to heavy rain over Singapore.

Donald Trump open to talks with North Korea, says Seoul after phone call

The US President told his South Korea counterpart Moon Jae In on Wednesday he is open to talking with the North, as long as the circumstances and timing are right.

Singapore Airlines: A new way to fly

Recent developments, including paying for seat selection, have got customers wondering about the airline's direction.

Man fined $5k for hitting boy, 6, 'who had not been disciplined enough by his mother'

Liow Chuan Tiong, 52, was chatting with friends at a playground when he saw a woman reprimand her son after he spit in a girl's face.

California mudslides kill at least 15 in area ravaged by wildfire, more feared dead in deluge

Rescue crews with dogs and scanners dug through waist-deep mud in an affluent stretch of California’s coast on Wednesday, hunting for up to two dozen people missing after mudslides swept through the coastal community.

New $25m R&D programme could unlock health benefits of cannabis without the need to grow the plant

Scientists here hope to unlock the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids - chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant - with none of the negative side effects and social ills.

Surprising branch in Singapore's otter family tree

The smooth-coated otters entrancing people here have been found to be hybrids of two species, the first known case in wild otters.

12 films from the shores of Singapore in 2018

This year's slate of Singapore films features familiar faces, scenes and themes that moviegoers can identify with or are made by companies with a connection to the country.

