Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Dec 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Dec 7.

VIDEO: Spending on healthcare expected to rise sharply

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said he expects it to go up by at least $3 billion by 2020 from the current levels because of ageing population, tech advances.

VIDEO: Donald Trump recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of US policy

The declaration ends seven decades of deliberate diplomatic ambiguity about the final status of a holy city vociferously claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians.

VIDEO: World leaders criticise Donald Trump's Jerusalem move, warn of violence

World leaders reacted with dismay after President Donald Trump decided to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the US embassy there, amid concern the moves could ignite new violence and bury any hope for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Civil service must never be politicised, says former chief Peter Ho

Civil servants need to keep political leaders at arm's length and must never make use of their relationship with them, said former top civil servant Peter Ho in an interview with The Straits Times.

VIDEO: Generation Grit: Stroke at 19, laid off at 22, but pushing on

In this new series, The Straits Times talks to millennials who have had more than their fair share of adversity, but every day disprove the stereotype of the soft and selfish strawberry generation.

COMMENTARY: Priority admission: A boost for equity, not equality

MOE is giving its kindergarten pupils priority admission to the primary schools co-located with its pre-schools. Those who think this will breed elitism are barking up the wrong tree.

Singapore airshow to feature tech innovations

Singapore Airshow 2018, to be held from Feb 6 to 11, will focus on emerging technologies and give start-ups a platform to pitch their ideas to larger players.

Time magazine names #MeToo movement 'The Silence Breakers' as Person of the Year

The recognition comes amid a wave of public allegations of sexual misconduct that have targeted some of the most prominent men in US politics, media and entertainment, leading to multiple firings and investigations.

Battle of the discount stores: Don Don Donki vs. Miniso vs. Daiso?

First there was Daiso. Then came Miniso. And just last week, Japanese discount retail chain Don Don Donki threw its hat into the ring of discount retailers that have opened in Singapore.

New online festive shop launched by The Straits Times Food

The Straits Times Food has launched an online festive shop in collaboration with establishments such as Peach Garden restaurant and One Farrer Hotel & Spa.

