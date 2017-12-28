Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Dec 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Dec 28

Drugs, weapons and credit card information for sale online: Experts warn about growing threat of dark Web

A seedy part of the Internet unknown to many, the dark Web offers a wide range of merchandise that is mostly illegal.

SAF scholar among dead in US car crash

Mr Justin Yeo Jun Xi, 22, a sophomore at the University of California, Berkeley, was on holiday with his parents and younger sister, who had flown over to visit him and other relatives living in the US.

Deliberate parenthood by singles at odds with Singapore's stand: MSF on gay man's bid to adopt child

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) laid out its policy on adoption when it commented on a court decision on a gay Singaporean doctor's bid to adopt a child he had fathered through surrogacy in the US.

Residents at 19-storey Keat Hong Close block left with one lift for two months as Sigma lift woes continue

They will have to wait till January for the lift to be fixed, as manufacturer Sigma Elevator does not have the spare parts in stock.

Police detain man wielding scissors at Bedok Mall

What was meant to be a normal evening for shoppers and shopkeepers at Bedok Mall took a frightening turn when a man wielding a pair of scissors caused a scramble for safety.

What a bleeding stomach taught me about national service

Many Singaporeans give their all in national service. We have to make sure future generations also support NS the way we do.

Global pre-schools, including EtonHouse, see opportunity in Japan's childcare crunch

International pre-school operators that also offer after-school day care services are becoming increasingly popular, with parents wanting their children to pick up English at a young age.

The Lives They Live: A storyteller who brings history to life

While Mr Geoffrey Tan looks like a typical grandfather, the 91-year-old's life has been far from ordinary because of his experiences in World War II.

Football: Sterling sparkles as Man City claim 18th successive win

Manchester City surged 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Raheem Sterling fired the runaway leaders to a 1-0 win at Newcastle.

Known for dressing China's First Lady, reclusive designer Ma Ke fuses traditional touches with modern style

Simultaneously famous and obscure, Ma is the woman behind the popular Chinese label Wuyon, operating her business out of a 100-year-old garden in rural Zhuhai.

