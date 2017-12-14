Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Dec 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Dec 14.
1. Job market has not turned around despite signs of recovery: Analysts
Manpower Ministry data shows a dip in the unemployment rate for Singaporeans after accounting for seasonal variations, and a slight decline in layoffs.
2. Leaders of Muslim-majority countries decry US decision on Jerusalem
They also urged the international community to recognise Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to press on with the Israeli-Palestinian peace process to achieve a two-state solution.
3. Slow browsing? Hackers could be mining bitcoin
If you feel your Internet connection has been slower in the past few months, do not blame your service provider just yet - you may be a victim of a new form of malware.
4. VIDEO: The lives they live: Singapore's oldest, longest-serving public officer
When Mr Puteh Mahamood joined the public service 70 years ago, Singapore was still under British rule and the bus fare from his house to his workplace was just five cents.
5. COMMENTARY: Are there too many arts events in Singapore?
Dip in attendance at ticketed events raises questions about the increasingly crowded calendar and competition for attention.
6. SIA picks up first revamped A-380 with brand new seats, in-flight entertainment screens
The product upgrades are the first for SIA's superjumbo since the airline started flying the double-decker jet 10 years ago.
7. VIDEO: More than 100 BlueSG rentals in first 3 hours of launch
Singapore's first large-scale electric car-sharing scheme has piqued the interest of drivers here, with more than 100 rentals in the first three hours after it was launched.
8. Inventors' honour for A*Star scientist
A Singapore-based scientist has, for the first time, earned the highest professional accolade for academic inventors.
9. Haven't bought your Christmas presents? Here are 55 gift ideas for every budget
Yes, it is already the middle of December and, no, no one knows where the time went. But do not worry if the Christmas shopping task has not been embarked on – all is far from lost.
10. VIDEO: Jurong Bird Park announces birth of first king penguin chick in nearly a decade
Two-month-old Maru, which means round in Japanese, is Jurong Bird Park's first successful king penguin hatchling since 2008.