Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, Dec 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, Dec 14.

1. Job market has not turned around despite signs of recovery: Analysts

Manpower Ministry data shows a dip in the unemployment rate for Singaporeans after accounting for seasonal variations, and a slight decline in layoffs.

READ MORE HERE

2. Leaders of Muslim-majority countries decry US decision on Jerusalem

They also urged the international community to recognise Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, and to press on with the Israeli-Palestinian peace process to achieve a two-state solution.

READ MORE HERE

3. Slow browsing? Hackers could be mining bitcoin

If you feel your Internet connection has been slower in the past few months, do not blame your service provider just yet - you may be a victim of a new form of malware.

READ MORE HERE

4. VIDEO: The lives they live: Singapore's oldest, longest-serving public officer

When Mr Puteh Mahamood joined the public service 70 years ago, Singapore was still under British rule and the bus fare from his house to his workplace was just five cents.

READ MORE HERE

5. COMMENTARY: Are there too many arts events in Singapore?

Dip in attendance at ticketed events raises questions about the increasingly crowded calendar and competition for attention.

READ MORE HERE

6. SIA picks up first revamped A-380 with brand new seats, in-flight entertainment screens

The product upgrades are the first for SIA's superjumbo since the airline started flying the double-decker jet 10 years ago.

READ MORE HERE

7. VIDEO: More than 100 BlueSG rentals in first 3 hours of launch

Singapore's first large-scale electric car-sharing scheme has piqued the interest of drivers here, with more than 100 rentals in the first three hours after it was launched.

READ MORE HERE

8. Inventors' honour for A*Star scientist

A Singapore-based scientist has, for the first time, earned the highest professional accolade for academic inventors.

READ MORE HERE

9. Haven't bought your Christmas presents? Here are 55 gift ideas for every budget

Yes, it is already the middle of December and, no, no one knows where the time went. But do not worry if the Christmas shopping task has not been embarked on – all is far from lost.

READ MORE HERE

10. VIDEO: Jurong Bird Park announces birth of first king penguin chick in nearly a decade

Two-month-old Maru, which means round in Japanese, is Jurong Bird Park's first successful king penguin hatchling since 2008.

READ MORE HERE