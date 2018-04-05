Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, April 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, April 5.
Personal data of most of Facebook's 2 billion users was collected, shared with outsiders
Facebook's admission that users likely had their public profiles scrapped without explicit permission dramatically raises the stakes in the privacy controversy.
US not in a trade war with China, says Donald Trump
The White House said that bringing China into line on “fair and reciprocal” trade will be good for the US and the international trading system.
Police ask US preacher who allegedly made anti-Muslim comments to return to Singapore for interview
Mr Lou Engle is alleged to have made anti-Muslim statements at a Christian conference here last month, and left Singapore shortly after the event ended.
Social service staff to get another pay rise, with monthly salary for social workers starting at $3,400
The pay increase was first announced in March during the Ministry of Social and Family Development's budget debate.
Justify rising costs before raising transport fares
Before deciding whether the apparent gap between public transport costs and fare revenue is a valid reason for tweaking the fare formula, we should first look at why cost had soared in the first place.
Umno's plans to field new faces in Malaysia elections lead to pushback
Faced with an unprecedented challenge to its dominance over the ethnic Malay majority, Umno is planning to nominate first-timers for up to 40 per cent of the seats.
Ignore SMSes from scammers claiming they have kidnapped your loved ones: Police
The scammers will also ask for money to be transferred to a bank account to "ensure" the safety of a recipient's loved ones.
It's a dog's life with Uber's departure from Singapore, say pet owners
With the UberPet service set to disappear, pet owners are lobbying for Grab to offer a pet transportation option after the takeover.
Is Netflix the new cineplex?
The trend of pedigree movies such as Annihilation bypassing cinemas and going straight to streaming has subscribers cheering and some industry players jeering.
Football: Liverpool stun Man City with 3-0 Champions League win at Anfield
A devastating first-half display was crowned with goals from Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane.