Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, April 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Thursday, April 19.
O-level exam cheating case: Student received help from tutors for 5 papers
The answers were read to Chinese student Zhou Zice through a small earphone. His cheating went undetected but another Chinese student was caught.
Helping Kai Kai and Jia Jia become Papa and Mama
It is notoriously difficult to get pandas in captivity to conceive, but the Singapore Zoo is hoping that - with a little help from science - it will be fourth time lucky.
Hwa Chong teachers won't have to pay for parking from own pockets
The school, which owns its own land and directly hires most of its teachers, has reached a compromise with MOE on whether its teachers have to pay parking fees.
Tight foreign manpower policies to stay for now: Heng Swee Keat
While the Government is sticking to its stance in the short term to signal the importance of raising productivity, Mr Heng said there is room for review in the longer term.
Wider 4G coverage in Malaysia paves way for a 'WhatsApp election'
Across the country, mobile broadband coverage has expanded from urban centres to practically everywhere, enabling voters to download their daily diet of political fare.
Donald Trump hails 'great' CIA chief talks with Kim Jong Un, boosting summit odds
"He just left North Korea. Had a great meeting with Kim Jong Un, and got along with him really well, really great," Mr Trump said of CIA chief Mike Pompeo.
New York nanny convicted in stabbing deaths of 2 young children
A jury unanimously rejected the insanity defense of Yoselyn Ortega, whose lawyer said she hallucinated a devil’s order "to kill the children and herself”.
Yong tau foo shop goes to court to stop Mr Bean from using its trade secrets
The ingredients and cooking methods are at the heart of a legal food fight between a Tiong Bahru yong tau foo food shop and operators of the Mr Bean chain.
Get set for wonton mee wars as two Eng's open doors from each other in Tanjong Katong
A business feud that got too hot to handle is allegedly the reason that two eateries bearing the famed Eng wonton noodle name will soon face off.
Football: VAR incidents to be shown on stadium screens at World Cup
Spectators at World Cup matches will be able to see replays of incidents which are reviewed by the video assistant referee (VAR) on the stadium screen once a decision has been made, Fifa said on Wednesday.