Top stories from The Straits Times on Thursday, April 12

Changi Airport Group selects design team for T5 after two-year global search

The coveted job has gone to a team led by US firm KPF Associates, whose works include the Abu Dhabi International Airport and the futuristic-looking Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Clarke Quay clubs call for review of liquor licensing hours following Shanghai Dolly's exit

The decade-old Mandopop operator will shut down on April 14, citing business woes due to curtailed liquor hours in the area.

Donald Trump signals strikes against Syria, lays into Assad backer Russia

The US President's comments have raised fears of direct conflict over Syria for the first time between the two world powers backing opposing sides in the civil war.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica

While Zuckerberg said he was among the 87 million users whose data was improperly shared, he rejected suggestions that users do not have enough control over their data.

Malaysia election: Phantom voters issue back to haunt polls

The presence of "pengundi hantu" is one of several issues that critics have pointed out with regard to the electoral roll.

Shanghai seeks greater cooperation with Singapore, city's top leader Li Qiang tells PM Lee

Four areas were highlighted by Mr Li, which included urban management and using Singapore as an international platform for Shanghai businesses.

More than 250 killed in Algerian military plane crash

The plane was heading to Tindouf, an area on Algeria’s border with Western Sahara, but crashed on the airport’s perimeter.

Elderly club in Japan says sorry for 'choping' train seats with A4 paper in morning rush

The club had sparked controversy when a member printed notices to reserve 16 seats on a local train service during morning rush hour.

Football: Last-gasp Ronaldo penalty takes Real into Champions League semis

Cristiano Ronaldo scored deep in stoppage time to take Real Madrid through, despite a 3-1 defeat to Juventus after a remarkable comeback attempt by the Italians.

School sports: St Andrew's Secondary hockey players lose match but win admiration for sportsmanship

With the score at 1-1, the Saints requested that the umpire overturn a goal when they realised that the ball should have been in their opponents' possession.

