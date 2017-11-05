Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 5

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Nov 5.
Disruptions, flooding, fake work records: How systemic are SMRT's cultural issues?
Ahead of a Parliament sitting to address last month's unprecedented flooding in an MRT tunnel, Insight looks at the possible extent of such lapses, SMRT's maintenance culture and what needs to be done.
Commentary: SMRT's maintenance woes: Formal inquiry needed to get to the bottom of issues
Lapses happen, especially in a big organisation like SMRT with some 10,000 employees. But it is quite another thing if workers wilfully breach standard operating procedures.
North Korea issues fresh warning as Trump travels to Asia
North Korea ruled out talks and threatened to increase its nuclear arsenal in a fresh warning to Donald Trump's administration on Saturday, as the US President set off on a tour of Asia.
Low Thia Khiang's move to step down a chance to reshape Workers' Party: Analysts
The party took a fairly moderate line under Mr Low, but his departure after 17 years at the helm paves the way for younger leaders to change tack.
Commentary: Time to trade in COE scheme for a newer model?
New tech allows for better ways of charging motorists for road usage, among other things.
Malaysia's bumper harvest spells cheaper durians in Singapore
Prices for the prized Mao Shan Wang variety may fall to as low as $15 to $20 per kilogram in the coming weeks, after hitting highs of over $40 earlier this year amid lower supply from Malaysia.
Few willing to take over their parents’ sundry, fresh food stalls; experts suggest making them hip
Going by the latest figures, the number of licensed hawkers under the National Environment Agency selling market produce, such as fresh meats and vegetables, has fallen over the past decade.
Video: Lunch With Sumiko: Never underestimate the power of a shoe, says Giuseppe Zanotti
The Italian maker of luxury shoes believes that the best designs come from the soul.
Video: The biggest losers: Slimming down through surgery
Bariatric surgery, which swiftly tackles obesity and related diseases, is gaining popularity in Singapore.
VIDEO: Bubble tea reboot: New variations feature fresh fruit, pink cactus pearls
With the bubble tea craze not going away anytime soon, new flavours and variations have surfaced in the market, such as freshly brewed tea filled with chunks of fruit or toppings that are not the run-of-the-mill tapioca pearls.