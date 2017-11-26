Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Nov 26.

Date for tax hike not fixed yet: Indranee Rajah



Ms Indranee Rajah pointed to how PM Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam had both said the Government has enough revenue for the current term, or until the end of this decade. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The Government has not decided on the date of the impending tax hike, said Senior Minister of State for Finance Indranee Rajah.

In deciding when the hike should kick in, the Government will take into account factors such as setting aside enough time for people to absorb the news, and ensuring the poor and needy "have enough buffer" against the impact, she said in an interview with The Sunday Times .

Taxing questions: A hike into the future



Government spending makes up 18 per cent of GDP here, which is in line with Hong Kong and lower than OECD countries like South Korea (21 per cent) and Switzerland (33 per cent). PHOTO: ST FILE



The Government argues that a tax hike is a necessary move. Investments in infrastructure and social spending are costly, and the bill has to be footed somehow, said PM Lee at the People's Action Party convention. So raising taxes "is not a matter of whether, but a matter of when".

But questions remain: Is the Government spending taxpayers' monies wisely? Must taxes be raised to foot the bill? And just how will this hike eventually happen?

Singapore-China ties in good stead to meet challenges: Heng Swee Keat



Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat said that with the right policies, future challenges can be turned into opportunities for Singapore and China to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth. ST PHOTO: LIM YAN LIANG



The enduring relationship between China and Singapore presents an opportunity for both countries to tackle together key problems of the future, including an ageing workforce and technological disruption.

In an address to 200 Chinese students at Tsinghua University yesterday, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat described the fast greying populations, especially in Asia, as a critical issue, saying this would mean higher healthcare expenditures.

Anthony Ler's hired teen killer seeks release after 16 years behind bars



Z knifed Ms Annie Leong as instructed by Anthony Ler, her estranged husband. Ler had approached Z and his teenage friends, but of the lot, Z felt he had to prove himself to Ler. PHOTOS: TNP FILE



A smiling mastermind who engineered his own wife's murder, Anthony Ler had coached a lanky bespectacled 15-year-old and twisted the boy's mind into killing his victim in 2001.

Sixteen years after he was detained at the President's pleasure, the teenage killer, now 31, has applied to President Halimah Yacob for clemency, and to be released. He is hoping to have his life back.

Bling it on: Children of Asia's richest not shy about flaunting it



Mr Richard Muljadi, a grandson of Indonesian entrepreneur Kartini Muljadi, astride his two red Ferraris. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/RICHARD MULJADI



They live their lives online, and are not shy about showing off their precious toys and presence at exotic places that most other people can only dream about.

Meet the princelings and princesses of regional political and business leaders.

Violated and shamed: Sexual misconduct in Asia



As more victims step out to tell of sexual harassment in the United States and Europe, The Sunday Times Asian bureaus look at how the region perceives this rarely publicly-discussed issue. ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



It has been called the "Weinstein Effect".

Since the Hollywood scandal involving movie mogul Harvey Weinstein broke a month ago, and woman after woman - numbering about 100 now - stepped out to accuse him of sexual impropriety, the storm of allegations has not only engulfed various quarters in the West, but also swept through parts of Asia.

VIDEO: It Changed My Life: Adventurer Mike Horn's years of living dangerously



Adventurer Mike Horn’s latest undertaking is his Pole2Pole expedition, an epic 270,000 km journey which will see him linking the two poles on skis, kayak, an all-terrain 4×4 and his explorer sailboat, the Pangaea. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Mike Horn clearly remembers the day when his late father, a university lecturer who was also a professional rugby player, scored the winning try for a game.

Later, as he proudly walked into the changing room with his old man, he said: "You know, I really want to be like you."

But his father turned around, shook his head and told his then 18-year-son that he could be much more.

VIDEO: How to prepare your palate for airline food



The Sats kitchen at Changi Airport whips up about 45,000 meals a day. A second kitchen at Changi North produces about 35,000 daily meals. Food is prepared 10 to 12 hours before a flight, and the food is tasted at 2pm every day to ensure a consistent and high quality. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



At 30,000 feet, when taste buds "die" and the sense of smell nosedives, when the mucus in your nose hardens and the air is dry, scrambled eggs can taste like powder and fried rice, bland.

If you think airline food is bad, try this the next time you fly.

New foodie enclaves to visit for Christmas



Enjoy Asian dishes (above) at buffet restaurant Food Exchange in Novotel Singapore on Stevens. PHOTO: NOVOTEL SINGAPORE ON STEVENS



As the year draws to a close, the food and beverage scene revs up the pace - rolling out goodies for Christmas and launching new restaurants in time for festive celebrations.

These have resulted in the emergence of new foodie enclaves.

So, whet your appetite with the smorgasbord of food options available, as The Sunday Times rounds up where to eat and drink and what to look forward to.

Football: Willian rides to Chelsea’s rescue, United close gap on City



Chelsea's Willian celebrates scoring their first goal with Cesar Azpilicueta. PHOTO: REUTERS



Chelsea rode their luck to salvage a 1-1 draw at Liverpool thanks to Willian’s late leveller, while Manchester United cut Manchester City’s Premier League lead to five points with a 1-0 win over Brighton on Saturday (Nov 25).

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea were five minutes away from suffering a major blow to their hopes of defending the title after falling behind to Mohamed Salah’s opener at Anfield.

