Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Nov 19.
Christmas treats may cost more amid global butter shortage
A global butter shortage that has pushed prices to record highs this year, and emptied supermarket shelves in France, has made its impact in Singapore.
Climate change campaign on the cards next year
Singapore will ramp up its efforts to tackle climate change next year to raise awareness among people of the urgent need to reduce waste and do their part for the planet.
Commentary: Will there be more signs of leadership renewal for the PAP at its party convention on Sunday?
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address thousands of party members today during PAP's biennial convention, at the end of what has been a relatively choppy year for the ruling party, which has governed Singapore since 1959.
Lunch With Sumiko: Eddie Teo, a very civil servant
When Mr Teo - chairman of the Public Service Commission - looks back on his 47-year public service career, it is the beginning and the end that he regards most fondly.
Backbench with front-line impact: 30 years on, are GPCs still relevant?
From new hawker centres to holistic education, government parliamentary committees have played an often unsung role in shaping policies. But with a stronger opposition presence in Parliament, have they had their day? How can they be more relevant? Insight analyses the GPC state of play.
Afternoon Christmas light-up on Orchard Road goes unnoticed by shoppers
Some have questioned the move to start Orchard Road's Christmas light-up in the afternoon instead of at 6.30pm in the past, with some calling it a waste of money.
Johor's Malays tilt towards conservative Islam: Survey
The findings of a maiden survey commissioned by ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute on the role of Islam and its governance in the Malaysian state has found that most prefer Muslims in key leadership roles, and back strict Islamic criminal laws.
It Changed My Life: Rebel finds his life's sole purpose
Stunned by his father's brush with death in the 2004 tsunami, Justine Lee started a social enterprise to help the needy.
Hidden world of adventure and indulgence in Indonesia's Nihi Sumba Island Resort
Panoramas are blue and nature is untamed on Sumba island, where tech billionaires and football stars are cossetted in the world's top resort.
Manushi Chhillar wins Miss World beauty pageant crown for India
An Indian medical student was crowned Miss World at a glitzy event in a Chinese resort on Saturday, making her country the joint-most successful in the beauty pageant’s history.