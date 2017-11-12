Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 12

Greater, freer trade key to region's prosperity: PM Lee
The mood towards globalisation is shifting, and there are concerns about whether the current trade system is fair for all to benefit from as they ought to, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday.
Alibaba racks up record-smashing $35 billion in Singles' Day sales
The Chinese e-commerce giant said its Singles' Day sales extravaganza hit 168.3 billion yuan (S$34.6 billion), smashing its own record from last year and cementing it as the world's biggest shopping event.
Instant millionaire from collective sale, but money's for new home and retirement
For pre-school principal Diana Chong, 50, the $1.7 million she got from the collective sale of Shunfu Ville is a godsend that helped provide financial security - especially after her husband's retrenchment two years ago.
It Changed My Life: British tycoon gave away supercars and fortune to find happiness
When Dylan Wilk was 25 in 2000, The Guardian newspaper named him the ninth-richest man in Britain under the age of 30. However, he was feeling unfulfilled in life. Over six years, he gave away his fortune to build settlements for slum dwellers and the homeless in the Philippines.
