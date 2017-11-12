Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Nov 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Nov 12.

Trans-Pacific Partnership deal moves ahead without US



Trade ministers and delegates from the members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership meet in Danang, Vietnam. PHOTO: NYTIMES



Eleven countries in an ambitious free trade deal, including Singapore, have agreed to go ahead without the United States after a week of drama when agreement seemed elusive.

Greater, freer trade key to region's prosperity: PM Lee



PM Lee Hsien Loong and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern at a group photo for leaders yesterday. With them are (from left) Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae In (partly hidden) and Malaysian PM Najib Razak. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



The mood towards globalisation is shifting, and there are concerns about whether the current trade system is fair for all to benefit from as they ought to, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday.

Alibaba racks up record-smashing $35 billion in Singles' Day sales



Alibaba founder Jack Ma gesturing to fans during the Tmall 11.11 Global Shopping Festival gala in Shanghai yesterday. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The Chinese e-commerce giant said its Singles' Day sales extravaganza hit 168.3 billion yuan (S$34.6 billion), smashing its own record from last year and cementing it as the world's biggest shopping event.

Why some GPs still go with paper records



Dr Lee Yik Voon with a patient at his Circuit Road clinic, where he still uses pen and paper for patient records. The GP also works at Lakeside Family Medicine Clinic, where he uses an electronic system, and he finds that easier for retrieval of records. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Some doctors are still holding on to paper records because they are not yet convinced that electronic medical record-keeping systems will truly help.

En bloc, the unblockable frenzy: What's behind the hype?



Privatised HUDC estate Florence Regency in Hougang was one of just two of the 16 residential sales en bloc this year that went to foreign firms. It was sold to Hong Kong-listed Logan Property. Local developers stand a better chance of building up their land reserves through collective sales, since foreign firms are unlikely to stomach the uncertainty that comes with the often-lengthy wait to get clearance for a sale, says veteran developer and academic Steven Choo. PHOTO: ST FILE



Collective sales are set to hit their third biggest year in value ever. What's driving the fever this time around, and is relentless regeneration all it is cracked up to be?

Instant millionaire from collective sale, but money's for new home and retirement



Pre-school principal Diana Chong did not go into the collective sale wanting to be a millionaire. "The intention was to get good returns on the estate, which was in dire need of maintenance, and to avoid having to pay more for its upkeep," said the mother of three. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



For pre-school principal Diana Chong, 50, the $1.7 million she got from the collective sale of Shunfu Ville is a godsend that helped provide financial security - especially after her husband's retrenchment two years ago.

OK to share CCTV footage online to nab culprits?



Mr Hing Yi Quan (above), 27, co-owner of Dragon City Claypot Frog Porridge at Dunman Food Centre, posted a CCTV video on Facebook showing a man allegedly taking a sling bag belonging to his employee at the food centre. He has received responses from people who are able to identify the culprit. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



In the wake of two recent incidents, legal experts, community leaders and academics say they have reservations and worry about vigilante justice.

It Changed My Life: British tycoon gave away supercars and fortune to find happiness



Mr Dylan Wilk secured a £2,500 loan from Prince Charles' foundation to start a business selling games, and at 25 became the ninth-richest man in Britain under the age of 30. However, he gave it all up and started a social enterprise to help the poor. ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG



When Dylan Wilk was 25 in 2000, The Guardian newspaper named him the ninth-richest man in Britain under the age of 30. However, he was feeling unfulfilled in life. Over six years, he gave away his fortune to build settlements for slum dwellers and the homeless in the Philippines.

Concert review: Ed Sheeran shines with everyman appeal



Ed Sheeran plays to a sold-out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11, 2017. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



Sheeran's Saturday gig proved that you don't really have to bring bells and whistles to carry a big show; an everyman appeal works just as well.

Christmas in three meals



Among the highlights at Stellar at 1-Altitude is hand-dive scallops with burnt chilli spheres, lime pearls and caramelised corn. PHOTO: STELLAR AT 1-ALTITUDE



Whatever time of day you want to feast and whichever cuisine you prefer, hotels and restaurants should have what you are looking for.

