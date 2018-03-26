Top stories from The Straits Times on Monday, March 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Monday, March 26.

Uber said to reach agreement on South-east Asian sale to rival Grab

The deal, which could be announced as early as Monday morning, marks Uber's operational exit from yet another major market and hands a victory to Grab.

Mandarin Gardens owners approve $2.48b asking price for en bloc; next step is to get 80% approval

If the condo at Siglap Road does end up going on the market, potential developers could end up with an overall price tag of $4 billion to acquire the property.

Grab-Uber: A deal which will disrupt more than the ride-hailing industry

Uber's sale will strengthen Grab's position in the ride-hailing arena, allowing the Malaysian firm to compete with other ride-hailing giants.

Tackling unruly air travellers set to become easier soon

A proposal by the United Nations' civil aviation arm - supported by Singapore - to expand the powers of local police and courts in air rage cases has been ratified.​

After 38 years on the run, man wanted for firearms offence nabbed in Penang

Seow Lam Seng, 63, who was extradited to Singapore on Saturday, was found in possession of a pistol on Oct 3, 1980.

Mecca bus accident: 'We were afraid bus would explode,' say pilgrims on emotional return

Thirty-one Muslim pilgrims from Singapore were involved in the crash last week, which killed the director of a family-run travel agency.

Malaysia's Parliament tabling anti-fake news Bill, moving on new electoral boundaries this week

The Bill, which has been slammed by critics, will be tabled by Parliament at its last session before the next general election.

T-minus one week until China's space lab Tiangong-1 crashes to Earth

Scientists have known for more than a year that Tiangong-1 would eventually turn into a man-made meteorite after the station stopped responding to commands.

Singapore Airlines looking to deploy new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on Nagoya, Fukuoka flights

SIA - the first carrier to operate the latest variant of Boeing's Dreamliner - had earlier identified Perth and Osaka as the first two destinations.

A work of devotion: Little India temple gets $4m facelift

The iconic 164-year-old Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, one of the oldest here, was declared a National Monument in 1978.

