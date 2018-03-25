Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, March 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, March 25.

Lunch With Sumiko: Mahathir's unfinished business



Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at The Loaf bakery-cafe in Cyberjaya last Wednesday. He now leads Malaysia's opposition alliance and his schedule in the run-up to the general election has been punishing. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



At 92, Malaysia's former prime minister is fighting the strangest electoral battle of his life.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia detains 7 militants planning to kidnap, kill cops



The plot was uncovered after Malaysian counter-terrorism police, aided by their Singaporean counterparts, detained the terror suspects in a series of swoops between Feb 27 and March 15. PHOTO: MALAYSIAN COUNTER TERRORISM DIVISION



Group which included two working in Singapore also planned to attack non-Muslim houses of worship.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Massive crowds rally across US to urge tighter gun controls



The crowd at the March for Our Lives Rally, as seen from the roof of the Newseum in Washington, DC on March 24, 2018. PHOTO: AFP



Hundreds of thousands of Americans galvanized by last month’s Florida school massacre rallied on Saturday at nationwide March For Our Lives protests led by students demanding tighter gun laws.

READ MORE HERE

New ideas to shape Jurong Lake Gardens



Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam having some fun with children during a tree planting activity at Jurong Lake Gardens West yesterday. The western segment of the new gardens will open early next year, with other parts to follow. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Popular suggestions included requests for more park amenities like food and beverage outlets, recreational areas and improved connectivity around the gardens.

READ MORE HERE

Video: Paramedic heroes relive Khoo Teck Puat Hospital shooting



Paramedics Prakash Krishnan and Elfredo Jose Jr Rellita Abasolo in a posed shot with three "bullet holes". They had thought a patient and a policeman were tussling over a taser when they went to the latter's aid. ST PHOTO: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF



Paramedics Prakash Krishnan and Elfredo Jose Jr Rellita Abasolo heard things "falling down" from a nearby room, then saw a female nurse running out of it, screaming: "Help! Call security!"

READ MORE HERE

Bike hanging from tree? Here comes the marshal



SG Bike operation supervisor Syed Al-Syahab, who found two of the firm's bikes parked illegally in the middle of a walkway, about to take them to an approved parking spot. In the six months at the firm, Mr Syed has also dealt with bikes with damaged locks, broken chains and muddy tyres. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Often inconspicuous, more than 200 bike marshals are deployed around Singapore daily to ensure the rental bikes are parked properly, cleaned and in working condition.

READ MORE HERE

Fall in foreign manpower: How changes to manpower policy are playing out



Labour market figures released recently showed that the number of foreigners working in Singapore, excluding maids, fell by 32,000 last year - the biggest drop in 15 years. PHOTO: ST FILE



From more locals in workforce to higher productivity, the benefits are evident; but businesses in some sectors are finding it hard to cope.

READ MORE HERE

12 women role models inducted into Hall of Fame



Puan Noor Aishah, 84, the wife of Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak, receiving a trophy from President Halimah Yacob. She was commended for "breathing new life" into the Istana and for her quiet determination, humility and charm. ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA



The wife of Singapore's first president Yusof Ishak, Puan Noor Aishah, was among 12 women inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Taiwan's Wu Pao Chun bakery likely to debut in Singapore in 2019



Those in the food scene who have tried Wu Pao Chun breads welcome the brand's entrance into Singapore and say that the high standards that it is known for in Taiwan will help to elevate the bread scene here. PHOTOS: WU PAO CHUN



The deal may not be officially inked yet, but key research and development chefs from BreadTalk Group in Singapore have already been picked to go to Taiwan for training at famed bakery chain Wu Pao Chun.

READ MORE HERE

World cities go dark as global Earth Hour climate campaign kicks off



A composite photo shows the Eiffel Tower with light on (left) before and lights off (right) during Earth Hour in Paris, France, on March 24, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The Sydney Opera House, the Eiffel Tower and Moscow's Red Square were among the world landmarks to go dark Saturday, as part of a global campaign to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change.

READ MORE HERE