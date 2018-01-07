Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Jan 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Jan 7.

Facebook post meant to nudge 4G leaders to act: ESM Goh Chok Tong



Mr Goh Chok Tong at the youth awards ceremony yesterday in his Marine Parade constituency.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Mr Goh said his post last week on the urgency of picking Singapore's next prime minister was made "on purpose to elicit a response" from the country's fourth-generation (4G) leadership.

VIDEO: Donald Trump says he is 'stable genius' after book questions mental fitness



US President Donald Trump called the book "phony".PHOTO: AFP



“Throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," said the US President in a barrage of tweets responding to a new book that claimed many of his top aides and confidants consider him unfit to hold office.

Staying clean: To not bribe and yet bag deals is a challenge for local firms venturing overseas



A worker at the Keppel FELS Pioneer Yard. Keppel Offshore & Marine and its US subsidiary were slapped with criminal penalties of US$422 million two weeks ago for paying US$55 million in bribes to Brazilian officials.ST FILE PHOTO



The international bribery scandal that a unit of blue-chip conglomerate Keppel Corp is ensnared in underscores a Catch 22 situation faced by Singapore companies venturing overseas, particularly into high-risk jurisdictions.

Class divide and inequality make for poor mix



ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA



It's hard to blame people for wanting to hang out with their own kind, but being insular can be a form of poverty.

Singaporeans urged to take more precautions when driving overseas



Miss Vanalyn Png, the second Singaporean involved in a horror motorcycle accident in Thailand on New Year's Eve, died from her injuries just past midnight on Jan 1, 2018.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/VANALYN MITCHEL PNG, KITSADA TAMMARACH



Figures show around 50 Singaporean drivers were involved in fatal and injury crashes between 2012 and 2016.

The last 2 detainees serving time at the President's pleasure



Z was just 15 when he killed Ms Annie Leong under the direction of her estranged husband Anthony Ler in 2001. Z has been studying for a degree behind bars, and has testimonials backing his model behaviour in prison. ST FILE PHOTO



The teen hired by Anthony Ler to kill his wife in 2001 is now one of only two inmates serving time at the President's pleasure (TPP) after being convicted of a capital offence.

VIDEO: John Young, only person to walk on moon, fly space shuttle, dies at 87



Young (above, in a 2009 Nasa photo) was the longest-serving astronaut in the space programme.PHOTO: AFP



One of only 12 humans to walk on the moon and commander of Nasa's first space shuttle mission, Young died on Friday following complications from pneumonia.

Auspicious meals: 20 places to have a Chinese New Year feast



Golden Peony's Fortune 3D Meringue Yu Sheng ($888, good for 30 people or more).PHOTO: CONRAD CENTENNIAL SINGAPORE



It may be only one week into the New Year, but bookings for Chinese New Year feasts are already moving at full speed.

VIDEO: Trekking to discover sacred Japan



A statue of Kobo Daishi, a highly revered Shikoku-born Buddhist monk, sits in front of a cedar tree at 748m above sea level - the highest point on the five-day trek and marking an important stop on the hike to Shosan-ji Temple. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Ancient customs and warm hospitality are waiting to be discovered while walking the 88-temple pilgrimage trail on Shikoku island.

Barcelona agree to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool for S$250 million



The transfer deal for Coutinho (above) is the third most expensive in soccer history.PHOTO: AFP



The £142 million (S$250 million) fee will make the Brazilian midfielder - who is expected to join the Spanish giant on a 5½-year contract - the third most expensive transfer in football history.

