Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Jan 7

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Jan 7.
Facebook post meant to nudge 4G leaders to act: ESM Goh Chok Tong
Mr Goh said his post last week on the urgency of picking Singapore's next prime minister was made "on purpose to elicit a response" from the country's fourth-generation (4G) leadership.
VIDEO: Donald Trump says he is 'stable genius' after book questions mental fitness
“Throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," said the US President in a barrage of tweets responding to a new book that claimed many of his top aides and confidants consider him unfit to hold office.
Staying clean: To not bribe and yet bag deals is a challenge for local firms venturing overseas
The international bribery scandal that a unit of blue-chip conglomerate Keppel Corp is ensnared in underscores a Catch 22 situation faced by Singapore companies venturing overseas, particularly into high-risk jurisdictions.
Class divide and inequality make for poor mix
It's hard to blame people for wanting to hang out with their own kind, but being insular can be a form of poverty.
Singaporeans urged to take more precautions when driving overseas
Figures show around 50 Singaporean drivers were involved in fatal and injury crashes between 2012 and 2016.
The last 2 detainees serving time at the President's pleasure
The teen hired by Anthony Ler to kill his wife in 2001 is now one of only two inmates serving time at the President's pleasure (TPP) after being convicted of a capital offence.
VIDEO: John Young, only person to walk on moon, fly space shuttle, dies at 87
One of only 12 humans to walk on the moon and commander of Nasa's first space shuttle mission, Young died on Friday following complications from pneumonia.
Auspicious meals: 20 places to have a Chinese New Year feast
It may be only one week into the New Year, but bookings for Chinese New Year feasts are already moving at full speed.
VIDEO: Trekking to discover sacred Japan
Ancient customs and warm hospitality are waiting to be discovered while walking the 88-temple pilgrimage trail on Shikoku island.
Barcelona agree to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool for S$250 million
The £142 million (S$250 million) fee will make the Brazilian midfielder - who is expected to join the Spanish giant on a 5½-year contract - the third most expensive transfer in football history.