Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 31

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Dec 31.
New code of practice for crowd-funding sites to be launched in Jan to prevent fraud, boost donor trust
A code of practice for crowd-funding platforms will be launched next month to ensure that those who give online can do so with greater peace of mind, the Commissioner of Charities said.
Count down with lights at Marina Bay
If you are heading to the Marina Bay area to usher in the new year tonight, look out for the visual extravaganzas happening on the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the Merlion and the ArtScience Museum.
Living with a rare disease: One mother's very special boy
My husband and I discovered we had something else in common this year, our fourth year of marriage - a bad copy of the same gene.
Marawi: Rising from the rubble
More than two months have passed since the Philippine government declared victory over a well-armed, well-organised and highly motivated cabal of Muslim militants that laid siege to Marawi.
Singaporean ISIS fighter appears in another ISIS video, shown executing a man
A second propaganda video by terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria featuring Singaporean Megat Shahdan Abdul Samad has surfaced.
More Singapore couples seeking surrogacy services
A gay Singaporean doctor's failed bid to adopt his American-born biological son is the first application by a single to adopt his own child conceived through surrogacy here, the Ministry of Social and Family Development told The Sunday Times.
Singapore Khalsa Association re-opens after $12 million upgrading
The Singapore Khalsa Association officially re-opened its doors on Saturday after a two-year renovation which began in November 2014.
On the trail of dad's Singapore racing legacy
To Mr Tim Proffitt-White and his sister Victoria, their father was a loving hero figure with a good sense of humour. But more than 50 years ago - years before they were born - their father Chris Proffitt-White was also a hero on the motor racing circuit in Singapore.
From Singapore with love: Balikbayan boxes
When Philippine national Toni Ariza was a child, she used to love opening the huge gift boxes that her mother would send home from the Middle East, where she worked.
Where to go in 2018
Pack your bags, it is a new year. As 2018 rolls around, the possibilities for travel are expanding with new flight routes, exciting events and imaginative concepts by tour companies.