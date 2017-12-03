Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 3

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Dec 3.
Travellers may have to pay fees to help fund Changi T5
Fees and charges for travellers flying out of Changi Airport and airlines operating there could increase from as early as next year.
The tragic tale of Annie Ee: She told neighbours her injuries were due to falls, beatings by a colleague
She was barely able to breathe because her ribs were fractured and was unable to stay awake given her weakened state from daily beatings and open wounds, but Miss Annie Ee knew she was in for more punishment.
Lunch With Sumiko: Professor Tommy Koh on winning friends and influencing people
Professor Tommy Koh is such a people person he can charm even a rival in love.
A cruise that turned out more spiritual than radical
Regional correspondent Arlina Arshad discovered a different type of holiday when she spent five days on an Islamic cruise that made headlines when three foreign preachers scheduled to join it were denied entry into Singapore.
Framework in place to ensure well-being of students: MOE
The Ministry of Education (MOE) said it has in place practices to ensure that students' physical and emotional well-being are taken care of while they take part in co-curricular and enrichment activities.
PAP identifies 200 hopefuls for next GE
As the mid-point of its five-year term approaches, the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) has identified about 200 potential candidates for the next general election, The Sunday Times has learnt.
The 2017 Life Power List
This year's Life Power List of the top 20 names in the arts, entertainment, food-and-beverage and retail sectors has a good mix of new entrants and regulars, aged 30 and up.
Eight ways to save in this season of spending
The festive season is upon us and it is all too easy to get carried away with the spirit of giving to the point where we can endanger our financial goals.
US Senate approves Republicans' tax overhaul
The US Senate on Saturday approved a sweeping tax overhaul, moving Republicans and President Donald Trump a major step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses and the rich while offering everyday Americans a mixed bag of changes.
Woman becomes first in US to give birth after uterus transplant
For the first time in the United States, a woman who had a uterus transplant has given birth.