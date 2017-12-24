Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Dec 24.
Shop tills a-ringing in lead-up to Christmas
Crowds thronged Orchard Road over the last two days, as many rushed to do last-minute gift shopping and others came to soak in the festive atmosphere.
Why lawyer Josephus Tan defends the ‘bad guys’
For defending the couple who fatally abused 26-year-old Annie Ee, lawyer Josephus Tan was not only heckled online, but also questioned by friends and relatives.
Inspiring hope in a year of many shocks and surprises
Few could have predicted the events of 2017; but amid the gloom, were moments of joy too.
Headline makers of 2017: Riding the waves of change in politics
In a year of shocks, surprises and historic firsts, the personalities who found themselves in the political headlines rode the waves of 2017 and left their own mark on developments. Insight looks back at the top headline makers.
Jetstar flight from Singapore turned back after 3 people get into fight over phone
The flight to Australia was delayed for nearly eight hours after police were called in to deal with a dispute that arose when an in-flight announcement was made for passengers to switch off their phones.
Risking death as Mount Agung's volcano guardian
Spiritual guardian Jero Mangku Darma, 75, won't evacuate from a deserted village 5km from the peak of Bali's erupting volcano, as he prays for protection from the wrath of angry spirits.
Things that go bump in the night in HDB flats
Strange, inexplicable noises in our homes can be eerie, but engineers say they are often linked to how sound travels through a building.
The carpenter of Marsiling brings Christmas cheer with snow and decorations
Two nights before Christmas, carpenter Tan Koon Tat turned on his snow machine at the carpark entrance next to Block 179, Woodlands Street 13, and watched as children squealed with delight and ran into the floating "snow".
Free breakfast to get workers into office earlier a hit among some firms
Incentives for employees to arrive earlier, such as free breakfast and exercise facilities, to help ease peak-hour commuter traffic go down well.
Miss America CEO forced out as controversy envelops the organisation
Sam Haskell, the head of the Miss America Organisation, was forced to resign on Saturday, a day after the revelation of emails in which he disparaged previous pageant winners.