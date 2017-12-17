Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Dec 17.

Living with a rare disease: It costs $24,000 a month to keep 9-year-old girl alive



Mr Chew Tuck Choy with his daughter Zecia, who has Gaucher disease. Most of the family's savings are spent on her treatment, which is paid for with the help of government aid.ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



Nine-year-old Zecia Chew looks and behaves like any other girl her age, but her health has come at a high price. Without fortnightly medical treatment that costs $24,000 a month, her liver and spleen would swell up and eventually burst.

Fake-milk scare sparks product replacement in Malaysia



Officials with boxes believed to contain fake baby milk powder, seized from five Chinese medicine shops and convenience stores in Johor Baru last Sunday. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Mead Johnson Nutrition Malaysia has advised consumers and retailers nationwide to return Enfalac A+ Step 1 Infant Formula in 1.8kg boxes for immediate replacement, following news reports of fake milk in Johor.

2 die after car hits Istana gate, third person injured



The driver and a passenger were taken to hospital after a car crash outside the Istana on Dec 16, 2017.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The 25-year-old driver and a passenger were unconscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where they died.

Video: Orchard Road scramble-crossing trial gets pedestrians' thumbs up on first day



Yesterday was the first time shoppers could cross the Cairnhill Road-Orchard Road intersection diagonally. The trial, to make the shopping precinct more pedestrian-friendly, will take place every weekend and public holiday until Jan 28. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The first day of the scramble-crossing trial in Orchard Road was well received by pedestrians, as many enjoyed the convenience and time saved.

Video: It Changed My Life: Watch out, bullies, lawyer Doris Chia is in the house



Ms Doris Chia's father died when she was 10 and she and her three siblings were brought up by their mother who was schizophrenic. But thanks to good teachers and friends who lent a helping hand along the way, she is now a partner in a law firm.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Ms Doris Chia's father died when she was 10, leaving her and her three siblings in the care of their mother who had paranoid schizophrenia. But she overcame the odds to become one of Singapore's leading authorities on defamation.

Delivery-only eateries delivering the goods



New Ubin Seafood co-founder Pang Seng Meng with a Deliveroo rider. The meats and rice bowl dishes are quick to prepare and suitable for delivery, offering access to a new market without alienating the eatery's existing customer base, said Mr Pang.PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR FOR THE SUNDAY TIMES



Delivery-only eateries with no physical dine-in space for customers are set to become more prominent, as operators said they are able to experiment while saving on rental and manpower costs.

The story of Jurong Lake District: From the boondocks to boom town - and beyond



Jurong East's newly expanded IMM mall is famous for its many retail factory outlets. Four other malls - JCube, Jem, Westgate and Big Box - have sprung up in the area in the last five years.ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Can Jurong Lake District become Singapore's second CBD? Insight looks at plans to transform the country's west into a vibrant hub with plenty of greenery and few cars.

ST Life's list of the best and worst in 2017

ST Life looks at the highs and lows in entertainment, the arts, lifestyle, fashion and food for 2017.

Commentary: Price of plenty: How past success slows present change

Big change does not happen easily - not in businesses, not in school systems, not in nations.

UN Security Council weighs measure rejecting US decision over Jerusalem



A Palestinian woman takes a picture of a member of the Israeli security forces as he takes her picture in a street in Jerusalem, as demonstrations continued to flare in the Middle East and elsewhere over the US president's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. PHOTO: AFP



The UN Security Council is considering a draft resolution finding any change to the status of Jerusalem has no legal effect and must be reversed, after the US recognised the city as Israel's capital.

