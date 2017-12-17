Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Dec 17.
Living with a rare disease: It costs $24,000 a month to keep 9-year-old girl alive
Nine-year-old Zecia Chew looks and behaves like any other girl her age, but her health has come at a high price. Without fortnightly medical treatment that costs $24,000 a month, her liver and spleen would swell up and eventually burst.
Fake-milk scare sparks product replacement in Malaysia
Mead Johnson Nutrition Malaysia has advised consumers and retailers nationwide to return Enfalac A+ Step 1 Infant Formula in 1.8kg boxes for immediate replacement, following news reports of fake milk in Johor.
2 die after car hits Istana gate, third person injured
The 25-year-old driver and a passenger were unconscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where they died.
Video: Orchard Road scramble-crossing trial gets pedestrians' thumbs up on first day
The first day of the scramble-crossing trial in Orchard Road was well received by pedestrians, as many enjoyed the convenience and time saved.
Video: It Changed My Life: Watch out, bullies, lawyer Doris Chia is in the house
Ms Doris Chia's father died when she was 10, leaving her and her three siblings in the care of their mother who had paranoid schizophrenia. But she overcame the odds to become one of Singapore's leading authorities on defamation.
Delivery-only eateries delivering the goods
Delivery-only eateries with no physical dine-in space for customers are set to become more prominent, as operators said they are able to experiment while saving on rental and manpower costs.
The story of Jurong Lake District: From the boondocks to boom town - and beyond
Can Jurong Lake District become Singapore's second CBD? Insight looks at plans to transform the country's west into a vibrant hub with plenty of greenery and few cars.
ST Life's list of the best and worst in 2017
ST Life looks at the highs and lows in entertainment, the arts, lifestyle, fashion and food for 2017.
Commentary: Price of plenty: How past success slows present change
Big change does not happen easily - not in businesses, not in school systems, not in nations.
UN Security Council weighs measure rejecting US decision over Jerusalem
The UN Security Council is considering a draft resolution finding any change to the status of Jerusalem has no legal effect and must be reversed, after the US recognised the city as Israel's capital.