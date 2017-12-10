Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Dec 10.
Video: Volunteers who ensure no one dies alone
Mr Tay Cheng Tian, 54, died in a hospice on Nov 4. None of his family members was by his bedside when he took his last breath, but he did not die alone.
Singapore travellers 'less put off by terror risk now'
It used to be that a terrorist attack in a country would tend to put off Singapore travellers from visiting for some time.
Video: Move to rein in hype over formula milk
Infant milk powder labels often tout a host of ingredients that ostensibly boost brain and eye development as well as a myriad of other benefits. But they may have to become much plainer if such claims, and even more innocuous ones, like "Calcium helps to build strong bones", are outlawed.
Keeping the ships sailing in – why the Tuas mega port matters
It is touted as the upcoming site of a mega port - Tuas in the west where Singapore's city port operations, including Tanjong Pagar and Pasir Panjang, will relocate to. The move will free up land for the Greater Southern Waterfront development, three times the size of Marina Bay.
Temple's day-long closure draws frowns
A Hindu temple has apologised for suddenly closing on Friday, an unprecedented move which caused concerns among the Hindu authorities here and devotees.
In full control of Umno again, PM Najib tells party to 'win big' in general election
Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak praised Umno's unity ahead of Malaysian elections he said would be called by June, exhorting his ruling party to "win big" as "the momentum is with us" when closing its general assembly on Saturday (Dec 9).
Seeking stable returns? Try multi-asset investing
This has been a relatively good year for investors, but lower returns are looming with central banks set to tighten monetary policies and even raise interest rates. And against this backdrop, asset managers believe that the case for multi-asset investing - putting together a diverse range of assets like stocks, bonds and cash to achieve a consistent return - is becoming more compelling, particularly for those looking for a stable source of income.
Video: Serving food with a dose of good
The social enterprise provides training and creates employment opportunities for beneficiaries such as those with special needs, youth-at-risk, the hard-of-hearing or those with hearing or physical disabilities.
Loot boxes in video games: Cool rewards or gambling trap?
The Force has not been with the video game industry - it has come under scrutiny by regulators across the world for gambling-like mechanics in several games called loot boxes. The Singapore authorities are also looking into the matter.
First Singaporean Nobel Peace Prize photographer Sim Chi Yin creates nuclear exhibition
A sudden phone call in September set documentary photographer Sim Chi Yin on a whirlwind two-month journey from the China-North Korea border to six states along the American west coast.