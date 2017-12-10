Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, Dec 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, Dec 10.

Video: Volunteers who ensure no one dies alone



Mr Tay Cheng Tian at Assisi Hospice with volunteers from the Noda programme. The 54-year-old suffered from oesophageal cancer, and when his condition deteriorated rapidly, the volunteers took turns keeping vigil by his side to ensure he would not die alone. ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN



Mr Tay Cheng Tian, 54, died in a hospice on Nov 4. None of his family members was by his bedside when he took his last breath, but he did not die alone.

Singapore travellers 'less put off by terror risk now'

It used to be that a terrorist attack in a country would tend to put off Singapore travellers from visiting for some time.

Video: Move to rein in hype over formula milk



The AVA said brands need not highlight the composition of formula milk as all products need to contain the nutrients it has listed in its rules. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Infant milk powder labels often tout a host of ingredients that ostensibly boost brain and eye development as well as a myriad of other benefits. But they may have to become much plainer if such claims, and even more innocuous ones, like "Calcium helps to build strong bones", are outlawed.

Keeping the ships sailing in – why the Tuas mega port matters



In 1966, the Government decided to build the first container port in South-east Asia in Tanjong Pagar (below), when such a concept was still new. The terminal opened in 1972. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



It is touted as the upcoming site of a mega port - Tuas in the west where Singapore's city port operations, including Tanjong Pagar and Pasir Panjang, will relocate to. The move will free up land for the Greater Southern Waterfront development, three times the size of Marina Bay.

Temple's day-long closure draws frowns



A notice indicating that the Sree Maha Mariamman Temple would be closed from last Thursday evening till yesterday morning after temple president K. Kalyanathayee's death was posted on its gates. PHOTOS: HARINI



A Hindu temple has apologised for suddenly closing on Friday, an unprecedented move which caused concerns among the Hindu authorities here and devotees.

In full control of Umno again, PM Najib tells party to 'win big' in general election



Prime Minister Najib Razak called on his grassroots not to squander the opportunity, but to follow the example of the top leadership who have come to a no-contest pact on the three highest posts. PHOTO: UTUSAN ONLINE



Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak praised Umno's unity ahead of Malaysian elections he said would be called by June, exhorting his ruling party to "win big" as "the momentum is with us" when closing its general assembly on Saturday (Dec 9).

Seeking stable returns? Try multi-asset investing

This has been a relatively good year for investors, but lower returns are looming with central banks set to tighten monetary policies and even raise interest rates. And against this backdrop, asset managers believe that the case for multi-asset investing - putting together a diverse range of assets like stocks, bonds and cash to achieve a consistent return - is becoming more compelling, particularly for those looking for a stable source of income.

Video: Serving food with a dose of good



(From left) Chef Willin Low, consultant at Five & 2, with the bistro's Mr Safari Ahmad, Mr Edward Chia and Mr Alan Gwee. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



The social enterprise provides training and creates employment opportunities for beneficiaries such as those with special needs, youth-at-risk, the hard-of-hearing or those with hearing or physical disabilities.

Loot boxes in video games: Cool rewards or gambling trap?



Items found in a US$1 (S$1.35) loot box from EA's Star Wars Battlefront II game with five items that range in game play value. For example, the Yoda item allows a player to access one of Yoda's abilities in-game, while the Darth Vader one is merely a model. PHOTO: GAMESEC



The Force has not been with the video game industry - it has come under scrutiny by regulators across the world for gambling-like mechanics in several games called loot boxes. The Singapore authorities are also looking into the matter.

First Singaporean Nobel Peace Prize photographer Sim Chi Yin creates nuclear exhibition



Sim Chi Yin photographs a decommissioned B52 Bomber at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base Boneyard in Tucson, Arizona on Nov 20, 2017. PHOTO: GABRIEL ELLISON-SCOWCROFT



A sudden phone call in September set documentary photographer Sim Chi Yin on a whirlwind two-month journey from the China-North Korea border to six states along the American west coast.

