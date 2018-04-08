Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, April 8

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, April 8.

Smart street lamps with high-tech sensors set for trial

They can collect a wide range of data, which can be used to direct driverless cars, catch speeding e-scooters and even analyse faces, down to race, gender and age.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's ruling BN coalition promises 3 million new jobs and bigger cash handouts

Themed “Make My Country Great With BN”, the manifesto was unveiled at a launch event where nearly 40,000 supporters packed a stadium in Bukit Jalil.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore love story: Union of Indian widow and her Chinese supervisor touches hearts

The interracial love story of how Mr Koh Leng Kiat - who died in March - took care of an Indian widow with eight kids touched many Singaporeans.

READ MORE HERE

Transition to 4G leadership: Knowing when and how much to let go

All eyes will be on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the 4G team as a new phase of leadership transition starts in May.

READ MORE HERE

Workers' Party leadership transition: Low Thia Khiang - a shrewd, savvy and sensible leader

Today sees the first leadership transition since 2001 of Singapore's most successful opposition party, with Mr Low not seeking re-election as secretary-general. We look at his 17 years at the helm.

READ MORE HERE

Pilgrimage to Kusu Island, Malay weddings, hawker culture among the first 50 items identified for Unesco listing

Comprising traditions, rituals, crafts, expressions, knowledge and skills, the list was released by the National Heritage Board on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

11 Singaporeans injured in fatal Malaysia bus accident near Kuala Lumpur

Most of the Singaporeans - aged between 19 and 81 - suffered light injuries when their bus rammed into another vehicle.

READ MORE HERE

Man drives van into restaurant in Germany, killing at least 2 people and injuring 20 before shooting himself

The vehicle ploughed into people seated at tables outside the Grosser Kiepenkerl eatery in the old city centre of Muenster , a popular destination for tourists.

READ MORE HERE

It Changed My Life: Growing up in the red-light district

Ms Charmaine Leung, whose mother ran a brothel in Keong Saik Road, wrote a book last year as she sought to shed the pain and shame that shrouded her childhood.

READ MORE HERE

Sin Po Po Bar: Singapore's last Chinese hostess bar

In the news recently over a crime committed in 1980, the bar is a torchbearer for the old ways, before KTV lounges, Thai discos and girly bars arrived here.

READ MORE HERE