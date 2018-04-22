Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, April 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, April 22.

The lure of the shame game: Are online vigilantes going too far?



Is online vigilantism the best way to ensure social justice? Some Singaporeans believe that their expose posts help pressure the authorities to take action promptly. PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/KELLY YEO, ST FILE



Experts have warned of real-world ramifications for victims of online witch-hunts, with the Caltex petrol kiosk saga the latest episode of online vigilantism gone wrong.

NUS undergraduate who died in Clementi crash was an only child said to be close to her parents



Miss Kathy Ong was a rear-seat passenger in a taxi with three other friends when it was involved in a collision with a car on April 19, 2018. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/KATHY ONG



Kathy Ong, 19, was a rear-seat passenger in a taxi with three other friends when it was involved in a collision with a car at a traffic junction in Clementi.

SMRT Trains chief operations officer Alvin Kek arrested for drink driving at Woodlands Checkpoint



Mr Alvin Kek fronted the media briefing last November on the Joo Koon train collision incident, where 38 people were injured after a stalled SMRT train was hit from behind by another one. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



The police said they arrested a 50-year-old man for drink driving at Woodlands Checkpoint at about 5am on Saturday. Investigations are ongoing.

Lunch With Sumiko: With Lee Bee Wah, what you see is what you get



Lee Bee Wah, a civil engineer, has been a People's Action Party MP since 2006 and is easily one of the more outspoken and colourful politicians around. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The 57-year-old Member of Parliament opens up on marriage, her brush with cancer and being a passionate and outspoken MP.

A mum's pain after bullies target special needs student



Mrs Poon's son suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after being bullied in school and has withdrawn so much into himself that he struggles to speak or move. Mrs Poon tends to his every need from getting him out of bed to putting on his socks. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



A mother enrolled her son, who had minor social anxiety, in a neighbourhood secondary school in 2015, hoping he would learn to fit in.

Mamak shops struggle to stay in business amid stiff competition



Many mamak shops are family-run businesses and do not have the manpower to compete with 24-hour convenience stores. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN



Latest HDB figures show the number of void deck kiosks have fallen from a peak of 560 in the 1980s and 1990s to 380 these days.

India approves death penalty for rapists of girls under 12 after nationwide outcry



Members of Sikh and Muslim organisations take part in a prayer for victim of rape crime, 8-year-old Asifa, during a march and protest in Amritsar, India, on April 21, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an emergency meeting in response to widespread outrage and protests over a series of cases.

Malaysia election: Kedah chief faces tough battle to hold on to state for Barisan Nasional



Kedah Menteri Besar Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah riding pillion (right) behind Minister of Rural and Regional Development Ismail Sabri Yaakob while visiting Alor Setar voters. ST PHOTO: ARLINA ARSHAD



Menteri Besar Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah probably has one of the toughest jobs - to lead the ruling BN charge against former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and his son Mukhriz.

Draw of the wild: Animal artist sketches ailing polar bear Inuka



Big cats such as tigers are among Mr Philip Garcia's favourite subjects. ST PHOTO: WANG HUI FEN



Lecturer Philip Garcia, who has been drawing animals at the Singapore zoo for seven years, specially visited Inuka on hearing about his declining health.

Singapore 11-year-old violinist Chloe Chua wins first prize at prestigious Menuhin Competition



Singaporean violinist Chloe Chua has been playing the violin since she was four when she entered Nanyang Academy Of Fine Arts' School Of Young Talents Gifted Young Violinist Preparatory Course. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Dubbed the Olympics of the Violin, the Menuhin Competition is the world’s leading competition for young musicians under the age of 22.

