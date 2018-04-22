Top stories from The Straits Times on Sunday, April 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kickstart your Sunday, April 22.
The lure of the shame game: Are online vigilantes going too far?
Experts have warned of real-world ramifications for victims of online witch-hunts, with the Caltex petrol kiosk saga the latest episode of online vigilantism gone wrong.
NUS undergraduate who died in Clementi crash was an only child said to be close to her parents
Kathy Ong, 19, was a rear-seat passenger in a taxi with three other friends when it was involved in a collision with a car at a traffic junction in Clementi.
SMRT Trains chief operations officer Alvin Kek arrested for drink driving at Woodlands Checkpoint
The police said they arrested a 50-year-old man for drink driving at Woodlands Checkpoint at about 5am on Saturday. Investigations are ongoing.
Lunch With Sumiko: With Lee Bee Wah, what you see is what you get
The 57-year-old Member of Parliament opens up on marriage, her brush with cancer and being a passionate and outspoken MP.
A mum's pain after bullies target special needs student
A mother enrolled her son, who had minor social anxiety, in a neighbourhood secondary school in 2015, hoping he would learn to fit in.
Mamak shops struggle to stay in business amid stiff competition
Latest HDB figures show the number of void deck kiosks have fallen from a peak of 560 in the 1980s and 1990s to 380 these days.
India approves death penalty for rapists of girls under 12 after nationwide outcry
The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an emergency meeting in response to widespread outrage and protests over a series of cases.
Malaysia election: Kedah chief faces tough battle to hold on to state for Barisan Nasional
Menteri Besar Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah probably has one of the toughest jobs - to lead the ruling BN charge against former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and his son Mukhriz.
Draw of the wild: Animal artist sketches ailing polar bear Inuka
Lecturer Philip Garcia, who has been drawing animals at the Singapore zoo for seven years, specially visited Inuka on hearing about his declining health.
Singapore 11-year-old violinist Chloe Chua wins first prize at prestigious Menuhin Competition
Dubbed the Olympics of the Violin, the Menuhin Competition is the world’s leading competition for young musicians under the age of 22.